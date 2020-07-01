10 times Princess Charlotte was the double of her late grandmother Princess Diana

The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images, PA Images/Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Lady Diana Spencer.

Princess Charlotte resembles her late grandmother Princess Diana, and that’s especially apparent in the late royal’s childhood photos.

Five-year-old Charlotte shares the same features – including eyes and nose shape – that Diana had at the same age.

The Princess of Wales would have celebrated her 59th birthday on July 1.

Insider has rounded up the best photos that show the similarities between Diana and her granddaughter.

The resemblance between Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana is most noticeable when comparing childhood photos. This photo of a one-year-old Charlotte visiting Canada shows she looks strikingly similar to Diana at the same age.

Stephen Lock – Pool/Getty Images, Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Charlotte, left, in Canada in October 2016, and Princess Diana on her first birthday.

This photo of Charlotte (left) released to mark her second birthday, shows she has the same hairstyle, eyes, and nose shape as a young Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images, PA Images/Getty Images Princess Charlotte at the age of 2, and Princess Diana.

As the young princess grew older and her features matured, the similarities became more evident. Here’s Charlotte on her fourth birthday last year, and Diana at the same age back in 1965.

Kensington Palace, Central Press/ Getty Images Charlotte poses for birthday photos taken by Kate Middleton (left) and Diana at the same age.

More recently, Charlotte posed in a family photo to honour her dad Prince William’s birthday in June. These side-by-side pictures show how similar her smile is to Diana’s.

The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters, Fox Photos/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana share a similar smile.

However, there’s no denying the princesses have slight differences, including their hair colour.

Kawai Tang/Getty Images, PA Images/Getty Images Princess Charlotte is a brunette while a young Diana had blonde hair.

Nonetheless, they have a lot in common, including their sense of style. Charlotte’s green coat worn on Christmas Day 2019 was reminiscent of a coat once worn by her late grandmother.

UK Press via Getty Images, Kypros/Getty Images Charlotte has been dressed similarly to her late grandmother.

Charlotte wore a powder blue dress to the annual Trooping the Colour parade in 2018, and it was similar to an outfit worn by the Princess of Wales at the same event in 1984.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Princess Diana Archives/Getty Images

The pair undoubtedly have the same sense of humour. Neither have been afraid to pull a playful facial expression in public.

Andrew Milligan/Getty Images, John Stillwell – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Princess Diana was known for her mischievous side.

Both royals seemed close with their brothers. Here’s a look at Charlotte and Prince George at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, and a 6-year-old Diana playing with her brother at Sandringham.

Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and Lady Diana Spencer and Charles Edward Maurice, the Viscount Althorp.

All in all, there’s no denying that these two are related.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Getty Images Princess Diana would have been Charlotte’s grandmother.

