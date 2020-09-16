Toby Melville-Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie Harrison during their royal tour of South Africa last year.

The Duke of Sussex is a former working royal and more recently, a Netflix producer. But first and foremost, he’s a father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Since then, Harry has showed off his son during his royal tour of Africa last year, and even captured a sweet video of Markle and Archie for his first birthday.

Here are 11 times Prince Harry was just a regular dad.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Harry was so excited after the birth of his first son that he thanked the horses.

Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP/ Getty Images The Duke of Sussex spoke to the media after the birth of his son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Harry spoke to the media next to the stables in the grounds of Windsor Castle after the birth, saying: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy.

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he added. “But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

The duke then thanked the press, before turning around to the horses in the stables and saying “thanks, guys” before laughing to himself.

Like any new parent, Harry was excited to show Archie Harrison off for the first time — the main difference was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a camera crew waiting for them.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their son to the world with a photo call at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

“It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy,” the duchess said.

Harry made a joke by comparing Archie’s “sweet temperament” to his own.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images Harry held his new son in their first official photos together.

The royal had only been a father for 48 hours, but already he was getting the hang of dad jokes.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” the duchess said about their son during the photo call. Harry replied: “Don’t know where he gets that from.”

Just because he’s a royal, that doesn’t mean Harry doesn’t have work commitments. Just three days after Archie’s birth, he travelled to The Netherlands for the launch of The Invictus Games.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Prince Harry was presented a baby onesie for Archie during the trip.

Luckily, though, the duke was presented with plenty of baby gifts during the visit. Princess Margriet of The Netherlands (pictured left) gave him an adorable onesie for his son.

The family of three spent quality time together at Harry’s charity polo match later that summer.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Sussex family.

Meghan Markle, Archie, Kate Middleton, and her children showed up to support Harry and William at the match.

Harry has always made sure to maintain his son’s privacy, so only two official photos were released from Archie’s christening in July 2019.

Reuters Christening ceremony for baby Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle

The above photo shows Harry, Markle, and Archie at Windsor Castle after the ceremony.

Markle wore a white dress and matching fascinator for the ceremony, while Harry wore a grey suit.

Archie was dressed in the same gown worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their christenings.

The royal family, including Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, were included in the celebrations.

Chris Allerton / Getty The royal family at Archie’s christening.

Showing the royals can be just like any other family, Harry and Markle sat for an official photo with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Camilla, Ragland, and Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, sisters to the late Princess Diana.

Unlike with most other royal christenings, the press were not invited.

Harry beamed with pride as he and Markle took Archie on an engagement during their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019.

Sussex Royal The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie in South Africa.

It was Archie’s first public appearance since his birth four months prior.

This hilarious photo shows Harry trying to get his son’s attention during the engagement.

Henk Kruger/ Getty Images Harry, Meghan, and Archie during their first tour as a family.

Archie, meanwhile, seemed more interested in the sweet treats on the table.

Royal fans saw a first glimpse of Archie’s ginger hair during the appearance — and the couple later confirmed that he takes after his father.

Getty Archie is a ginger just like his dad.

Harry later told fans at the WellChild Awards that “you can see it in his eyebrows,” according to Hello! Magazine’s royal editor Emily Nash.

“Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows,” one fan said of the conversation.

“Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less,” they added.

Harry opted to stay behind the camera for Archie’s first birthday video. He filmed Markle as she read the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son.

Save the Children UK, Instagram Markle and Archie at their home in California.

Prince Harry could be heard laughing and contributing to the story with animal sounds from behind the camera, before shouting: “Yay! The end! Woo! Bravo!” after the duchess finished reading.

Read more:

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrapped the ‘Duke of Sussex’ title from their birthday message to Prince Harry

The best photos from every single year of Prince Harry’s remarkable life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an adorable new video of Archie for his 1st birthday

18 photos show baby Archie looks just like his dad, Prince Harry

13 times Meghan Markle was just a regular mum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.