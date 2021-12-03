Search

A European architecture firm made a $50,000 portable tiny home out of shipping containers — see inside

Brittany Chang
The balcony of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there are two outdoor lounge seats with a metal table and a basket of apples in between
Wiercinski-studio’s portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. Oni Studio
  • Wiercinski-studio, a Polish architecture and design studio, created a portable tiny home.
  • The prefabricated home is made of two defunct shipping containers.
  • The home went to a client, but the firm’s founder says a “base version” could be made for $US50,000 ($AU70,464).
Wiercinski-studio, an architecture and design studio based in Poland, has created a portable tiny home.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers sitting among trees
But unlike most tiny homes currently available on the market, Wiercinski-studio’s isn’t a prefabricated unit built on a trailer.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. There's a steel kitchen against a wall and a couch under a window
Instead, the tiny home is made out of defunct shipping containers, giving the large metal boxes a new life.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
We all know of shipping containers, or maybe the lack thereof, as one of the sources of our ongoing supply chain woes.
Shipping containers
A container cargo ship in Rotterdam Harbour on April 4, 2021 in the Netherlands. Rotterdam is the largest shipping port outside of Asia. Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images
But as thousands of shipping containers remain backlogged at major ports and ocean carriers continue to struggle with sourcing the large metal boxes …
Port of Long Beach
Port of Long Beach. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Source: Insider
… interest in shipping container-based living units — whether it be tiny homes, pools, or hotels — has skyrocketed.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
Source: Insider
An example of one of these units is Wiercinski-studio’s portable tiny home, which was constructed out of two shipping containers.
The balcony of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there are two outdoor lounge seats with a metal table and a basket of apples in between
Combined, the two containers create a 39.4-foot (12.01m) by 8.2-foot (2.50m) tiny home that stands at 9.5 feet (2.90m) tall.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there's a large wall of windows that leads out onto a balcony. the interior has seating arrangements with a couch and a bench.
The studio left the container’s recognizable corrugated sheet metal exterior to “show the sincerity of the raw construction material,” although it was still painted green to camouflage into its surroundings, according to a press release.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
But inside, the 581.3-square-foot home looks nothing like a cold metal unit used to transport goods.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. There are two large windows and wooden flooring with a stack of books on the floor
The home has a living room with a minimalist kitchen and office space, a bedroom …
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. There's a steel kitchen against a wall and a couch under a window
… and a bathroom complete with a bathtub, sink, and toilet.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. The bathroom has a shower, toilet, sink, and large window
There’s also a 258.3-square-foot terrace for outdoor lounging among the trees.
The balcony of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there are two outdoor lounge seats with a metal table and a basket of apples in between
The minimalist home was a one-off project for a “couple of brave people who … are interested in searching for interesting and difficult to adapt spaces,” according to the press release.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. There are two large windows and wooden flooring with a stack of books on the floor
To accommodate to this “difficult” location, the shipping container cabin was prefabricated off-site …
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
… and later transported by truck and crane to its current location before its finishing touches were completed.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. two large windowed doors open out onto a balcony.
“Prefabrication of the cabin in the production hall means great savings and convenient production conditions,” Adam Wiercinski, the founder of the studio, told Insider in an email, echoing other prefab home makers.
Windowed doors open inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers that leads out onto a balcony
Source: Insider
“Workers have all the materials on site, transport is limited, and you can create [no matter] the weather conditions,” he said.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. The bathroom has a shower, toilet, sink, and large window
The tiny home is currently located in a community garden in Poland.
Shadows of the trees outside being cast on the interior wall of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers
But in the future, the little living unit will be relocated to a forest and wherever its nomadic owners choose to live next.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
To bring its surrounding lush environment into the home, the interior is lined with large windows.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. A dog is sitting on a large grey couch under a row of windows next to a black and white floor lamp.
But the container home isn’t limited to just gardens and forests.
The balcony of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there are two outdoor lounge seats with a metal table and a basket of apples in between
According to Wiercinski, the tiny home can function on any terrain, whether it be in someone’s backyard or on a rented plot of land.
Inside Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there's a large wall of windows that leads out onto a balcony. the interior has seating arrangements with a couch and a bench.
Its current owners are also interested in placing the home on a floating platform or device, allowing it to stand above water.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
And unlike traditional construction, which damages the land beneath it, the tiny home has a smaller physical footprint: It can hang suspended above ground so long as it has support at its corners, Wiercinski said.
The balcony of Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers. there are two outdoor lounge seats with a metal table and a basket of apples in between
The studio spent between four to six months transforming the two containers into a full functioning home …
An overhead rendering of the portable cabin made out of shipping containers
… and Wiercinski predicts a “base version” of the tiny house could be built for $US50,000 ($AU70,464).
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
This may seem expensive for a little home, but according to Wiercinski, there are several benefits to having a house based in a shipping container: “Adaptation of containers is not much cheaper than standard construction, but mobility is a great advantage,” Wiercinski said.
Wiercinski-studio's portable cabin made out of a shipping containers among trees
