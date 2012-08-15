ESPN's Obsession With Tim Tebow Is Getting Out Of Hand

Cork Gaines

 Today is Tim Tebow’s 25th birthday, and if you watched ESPN’s “SportsCenter” this morning, you would think it was a national holiday.

During the one hour episode, Tebow’s name was mentioned or appeared on the screen 29 times. 20-NINE! And only three of those were directly related to Tebow playing football for the Jets.

Topics discussed included:

  • Tebow’s latest appearance in GQ Magazine
  • Random SportCenter personalities wishing Tebow a Happy Birthday
  • Sal Paolantonio relaying a story in which the Mayor of Cortland, NY said he was going to give his sister’s phone number to Tebow for his birthday
  • Herm Edwards saying he was going to give Tebow a conductor’s cap for his birthday
  • A recap of all of Tebow’s accomplishments during his career
  • SportsCenter anchors reading tweets about Tebow’s birthday

And just in case you think I am exaggerating, here’s some of the visual evidence…

SportsCenter ESPN Tim Tebow

Photo: ESPN

SportsCenter ESPN Tim Tebow

Photo: ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.