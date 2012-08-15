ESPN's Obsession With Tim Tebow Is Getting Out Of Hand

Today is Tim Tebow’s 25th birthday, and if you watched ESPN’s “SportsCenter” this morning, you would think it was a national holiday.



During the one hour episode, Tebow’s name was mentioned or appeared on the screen 29 times. 20-NINE! And only three of those were directly related to Tebow playing football for the Jets.

Topics discussed included:

Tebow’s latest appearance in GQ Magazine

Random SportCenter personalities wishing Tebow a Happy Birthday

Sal Paolantonio relaying a story in which the Mayor of Cortland, NY said he was going to give his sister’s phone number to Tebow for his birthday

Herm Edwards saying he was going to give Tebow a conductor’s cap for his birthday

A recap of all of Tebow’s accomplishments during his career

SportsCenter anchors reading tweets about Tebow’s birthday

And just in case you think I am exaggerating, here’s some of the visual evidence…

Photo: ESPN

Photo: ESPN

