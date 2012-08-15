ESPN's Obsession With Tim Tebow Is Getting Out Of Hand

Today is Tim Tebow’s 25th birthday, and if you watched ESPN’s “SportsCenter” this morning, you would think it was a national holiday.
During the one hour episode, Tebow’s name was mentioned or appeared on the screen 29 times. 20-NINE! And only three of those were directly related to Tebow playing football for the Jets.
Topics discussed included:
- Tebow’s latest appearance in GQ Magazine
- Random SportCenter personalities wishing Tebow a Happy Birthday
- Sal Paolantonio relaying a story in which the Mayor of Cortland, NY said he was going to give his sister’s phone number to Tebow for his birthday
- Herm Edwards saying he was going to give Tebow a conductor’s cap for his birthday
- A recap of all of Tebow’s accomplishments during his career
- SportsCenter anchors reading tweets about Tebow’s birthday
And just in case you think I am exaggerating, here’s some of the visual evidence…
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
