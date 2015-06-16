Shocking photos of dozens of zoo animals roaming around Georgian city after massive flood

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, was in a state of chaos this weekend after a massive rainstorm ravaged the city and set loose dozens of dangerous animals from a local zoo, the New York Times reported.
Twenty wolves, eight lions, several tigers and jaguars, and a hippopotamus escaped from the premises and had to be tracked down by local police and zoo staff, Russian news agency Interfax reported, according to the Times.
Twelve people were killed in the flood and 24 others are currently missing. In addition, six wolves found lurking around a children’s hospital, as well as several other animals, were killed during the flood, the New York Times reported.
Zoo employee, Guliko Chitadze, who had her arm amputated after being attacked by a Tiger in May, also died on Sunday trying to save the lives of animals stranded around the city, Interfax reported, according to the Times.
Here are some jarring photos of the zoo animals, as well as the flood damage, in Tbilisi. Some of the animals are still missing, according to The Mirror.
NOW WATCH: Two models in Russia just posed with a 1,400-pound bear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.