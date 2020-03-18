Eerie photos of some of America's biggest cities that are empty due to the coronavirus

Rich Fury/Getty The Hollywood Walk of Fame is empty.

As the coronavirus spreads in the US, people are self-isolating.

Some states and cities have called for residents to shelter in place, and others have ordered the closure of nonessential businesses.

Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US grows, people across the country are self-isolating and distancing themselves socially, while cities and states across the US are ordering the closure of nonessential businesses or for residents to shelter in place.

The result? Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty, their once-busy streets devoid of humans.

Keep scrolling to see photos of some of America’s biggest cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City’s Times Square is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions, but today it’s a ghost town.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Times Square in New York City, New York.

Usually, it sees nearly 380,000 pedestrians every single day.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Times Square in New York City, New York.

Broadway has also shut down as large gatherings were banned in New York.

Cindy Ord/Getty 45th Street in New York City, New York.

New York City usually sees around 67 million tourists a year.

NurPhoto/Getty The Flatiron Building in New York City, New York.

Source: The New York Times

Now, its streets are empty as people practice social distancing.

NurPhoto/Getty A view of the Empire State Building in New York City, New York.

With around 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City…

NurPhoto/Getty Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York.

Source: Grand Central Terminal

But people are avoiding public transportation like the Metro-North…

Cindy Ord/Getty Trains at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York.

… and the subway.

Roy Rochlin/Getty A subway in New York City, New York.

Even tourist-magnet the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles is empty.

Rich Fury/Getty The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles closed its doors on March 12.

Mario Tama/Getty The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles without its infamous traffic is extra eerie.

APU GOMES/Getty Empty freeways in Los Angeles, California.

Boston, which has a large Irish population and usually celebrates the holiday excessively, is devoid of people this St. Patrick’s Day.

Charles Krupa/AP Boston, Massachusetts.

The T, its public transportation system, also remains empty.

Few venture out onto the streets.

Craig F. Walker/Getty Boston, Massachusetts.

Not even to the usually bustling Quincy Market.

Steven Senne/AP Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts.

In San Francisco, a shelter in place mandate was imposed Monday, forcing residents to stay inside for three weeks.

Eric Risberg/AP A cable car turnaround in San Francisco, California.

The mandate has rendered the city practically deserted, as residents may only venture out for necessities.

Jeff Chiu/AP San Francisco, California.

Casinos and resorts all along Las Vegas’ famous strip have shuttered. Many already had to lay off employees.

Ethan Miller/Getty The MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: USA Today

Casinos are empty…

Bridget Bennett/Getty A casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

… despite safety precautions.

Ethan Miller/Getty A casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The once-bustling gambling and partying mecca is now desolate.

Ethan Miller/Getty The Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.