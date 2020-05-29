Photos of empty college campuses that show how different graduation season looks this year

Collin Binkley/AP Photo The John Harvard Statue at Harvard University adorned with a face mask.

College and university campuses nationwide have been closed to students since at least early March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commencement ceremonies are either being held virtually or have been postponed to this fall.

Graduation season is usually one of the busiest times for colleges and universities, but this year most campuses are ghost towns.

Any other year, the months leading up to college and university graduation days are marked by busy campuses, spirited students, and families and friends coming together from near and far to celebrate the graduating class.

However, this year, campuses nationwide look noticeably different.

A majority of commencement ceremonies are either being held virtually or have been postponed to this fall, leaving the class of 2020 unable to celebrate their graduation in-person – at least for the time being.

Here are photos of empty college campuses that show just how different graduation season looks this year.

The campus of Georgetown University is now nearly empty after classes were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Georgetown University is pictured on May 7, 2020.

The campus moved to virtual learning for the remainder of the spring semester on March 16, according to the university’s website.

Other than a small number of students who were unable to return home and were approved to remain on campus through the end of the semester, the campus is largely deserted.

The campus, which would normally be bustling around the time of commencement and the end of the year, is eerily quiet.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images The campus of Georgetown University is seen nearly empty on May 7, 2020.

Many of the campus’ buildings, such as the Leavey Centre, the Healey Family Student Centre, and the Yates Field House are closed.

Summer programming has also been moved to a strictly online model, or in some cases has been cancelled altogether.

George Washington University is also empty.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images George Washington University is pictured on May 7, 2020.

Courtyards that would normally be full of graduating students and their families during the commencement season are now empty.

However, the school remains optimistic that it will be open this fall.

“GW will be open this fall and operating to the fullest extent that is safely possible, with the goal of in-person instruction and a residential academic experience,” the school’s website states. “The university will provide updates on the university’s instructional plans throughout the summer. As we work to develop these plans, we are doing so with a commitment to both safety and care for our students, staff, and faculty.”

“GW staff and faculty have been working tirelessly to prepare for the university’s planned Aug. 31 fall start while also developing contingency plans for all possibilities,” the statement continues.

UMass Amherst, which is normally home to over 13,000 students, has emptied out.

Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe/Getty Images The Fine Arts Centre at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30, 2020.

On March 13, UMass Amherst announced it would be suspending all in-person classes, including laboratory, studio, capstone, and graduate courses, until the end of the semester.

Instead of an in-person ceremony, the school decided to hold a series of virtual celebrations to honour its graduates.

The school plans to undertake a “phased reopening of campus,” and intends for students to be back on-campus, if possible, this fall, according to the university’s website.

Harvard University, which is usually the site of a lot of pomp and circumstance around graduation day, is also empty.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 27, 2020.

Starting March 23, Harvard students were moved to remote learning and were asked not to return to campus following spring break, according to The Harvard Crimson.

On Thursday, May 28, the university held a virtual ceremony conferring degrees to its class of 2020 graduates. However, the university states that it hopes to hold an in-person ceremony in the future.

However, some custodial staff members who continued to report to campus tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/ Getty Images Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 27, 2020.

The Harvard Crimson reported that, as of April 3, 52 Harvard affiliates had tested positive for COVID-19, including members of the school’s cleaning staff.

“Some cleaners have tested positive for the virus, underscoring why it is so important that Harvard continue to work with us to protect frontline workers,” Roxana Rivera, the vice president of branch 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, which represents custodial staff, wrote in an emailed statement to the Crimson.

Some students remained on Boston College’s campus following the school’s move to remote learning — of them, one student tested positive and one was put under quarantine.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images A view of the campus of Boston College on March 31, 2020.

Most students left campus housing prior to the school’s move-out deadline of March 15. However, following the deadline, approximately 500 students of the university’s approximately 7,000 students living on campus remained.

As of May 6, 259 students were still living on campus and one student remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

However, despite the fact that some students were still living on campus, the grounds are noticeably empty.

Although diplomas were awarded on May 18, Boston College is setting its sights on an in-person ceremony this October.

Florida State University is now open only to essential employees.

Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock Florida State University on May 3, 2020.

Students were advised that they would begin online learning starting March 23, following spring break.

Students who left campus for spring break were told not to return to campus, and although students who did not leave were allowed to remain in their campus housing, many chose to leave voluntarily.

Florida State University is usually bustling with people –its total enrollment is more than 40,000 students. However, after graduation was moved to a virtual ceremony and students departed campus, the campus is eerily empty.

New York City has become known as a coronavirus hotspot in recent months, and New York University remains closed.

Maya K. Photography/Shutterstock The empty NYU Stern School of Business.

Student residence halls closed on March 22, and instruction will be fully remote through the summer semester. All non-essential employees were encouraged to work remotely until further notice, according to the school’s website.

New York University celebrated its graduates on May 20 in a virtual ceremony.

However, according to a previous article by Business Insider, NYU is planning on resuming in-person classes in the fall and will likely plan to implement measures such as coronavirus and antibody testing and reduced housing density.

The University of Virginia’s campus remains eerily quiet after students left for the remainder of the spring semester.

Kim Kelley-Wagner/Shutterstock The University of Virginia in April.

The university is seeking students’ input on how to proceed with either in-person or remote learning this fall, which could lead to an entirely remote semester or a delayed start to on-campus classes.

The class of 2020 will participate in graduation practices virtually from May 28 through May 30.

Kim Kelley-Wagner/Shutterstock The University of Virginia on April 9, 2020.

However, according to UVA’s website, the university is tentatively considering holding an in-person commencement on October 9 through October 11.

In early March, Princeton University announced it would be moving all classes online and only a small number of students meeting specific criteria could remain on campus.

Photo Spirit/Shutterstock The empty campus of Princeton University on April 4, 2020.

The historic campus, which is usually home to a student body of approximately 5,300 students, is now a ghost town.

As of Wednesday, May 27, Princeton’s University Health Services reported that of the on-campus students who reported being tested for COVID-19, three tested positive.

Of those students, one student was released from isolation and is now off-campus, and two completed their isolation period and returned to campus housing.

