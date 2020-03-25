Photos show the National Guard converting New York City's Javits Centre into a disaster hospital for coronavirus patients

Getty Images

In an effort to combat the alarming increase of coronavirus cases, the Jacob K. Javits Centre in Manhattan is being converted into an emergency hospital.

The main showroom of the centre will be broken up into four 250-bed hospitals, each about 40,000 square feet in size.

There will be 320 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers assigned to the four hospitals in the centre.

With over 20,000 confirmed cases, New York has the largest number of coronavirus cases of any US state.

Scroll down to see pictures of the construction of the Javits Centre that will soon become New York City’s first makeshift disaster hospital.

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to open a new makeshift hospital in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan in an effort to contain the state’s rising coronavirus cases.

The New York National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees have since been constructing the 1,000-bed facility, which is set to start operating in a week to 10 days.

As of March 24, New York had over 20,000 confirmed cases – the largest number of coronavirus cases of any US state.

Scroll down to see photos of the converted convention centre, which will soon be at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to create more space for the increasing number of coronavirus patients, the Jacob K. Javits Centre in Manhattan is being converted into a makeshift hospital.

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images The Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre on Manhattan’s West Side in New York City on March 23, 2020.

As one of the nation’s biggest venues, the convention centre is usually used for events like comic cons, auto shows, and large conferences.

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images Army National Guard arrives at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

But on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the main showroom of the centre will be broken up into four 250-bed hospitals, each about 40,000 square feet in size.

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images A map of the field hospital arrangement in the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

That will account for 1,000 beds. The state is also hoping to add an additional 1,000 beds for less intensive medical care, Cuomo said.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images A bed area inside the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

“This was never an intended use, but you do what you have to do. That’s the New York way. That’s the American way,” Cuomo said when he visited the centre on Monday.

Mike Segar/Reuters New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

“You’re going to see an over-capacity of our health system. Right now, we’re projecting you’ll see more people into the health care system than we can handle,” Cuomo said according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, the New York National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are setting up the hospital. It is expected to start operating in a week to 10 days.

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images Military personnel at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

They have already started bringing in different medical equipment…

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Boxes holding medical supplies at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

…ranging from hospital beds…

Mike Segar/Reuters A bed and mechanical ventilator inside the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

…to ventilators, a crucial device used to help the worst-hit coronavirus patients breathe even after the infection has ravaged their lungs.

Mike Segar/Reuters Mechanical ventilators unpacked at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

There will be 320 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers assigned to the four hospitals in the centre.

Mike Segar/Reuters Military personnel at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

Source: CBS News

New York is expecting a surge of more cases that could require up 110,000 beds. Currently, it only has 53,000 beds.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Medical beds at the Javits Convention Centre on March 23, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

With over 20,000 confirmed cases, New York accounts for nearly 6% of the world’s coronavirus cases.

Getty Images This outdoor space is sparsely populated as fears of the coronavirus spreading through the U.S. increase on March 04, 2020, in New York City.

Source: Business Insider

This is not the only makeshift hospital that is being built. Westchester County Centre in White Plains as well as the closed campuses of SUNY Stony Brook and SUNY Old Westbury will also have makeshift hospitals in the next few days.

Ron Adar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Studios/Future Publishing/ Getty Images Medical equipment stored at the Javits Centre on March 23, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

