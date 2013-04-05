Why You Should Take Your Next Vacation In Egypt [PHOTOS]

I’m leaving Cairo today after spending just over a week doing everything I could to understand the city and the people who live here. There’s been drama, eye-opening experiences, and more than once when, “Wow,” slipped from my lips unexpected.



Yes, the revolution hasn’t worked out as well as many hoped — in fact things are pretty bad — but that disappointment lends an atmosphere of community and teamwork like I’ve seen few places before.

Despite political concerns, the people here miss their tourists desperately. This is Egypt, after all, where pyramids, ancient mosques, and unimaginable lifestyles make for a destination unlike anywhere in the world.

It’s beautiful too, as you’ll see in a few examples of what I saw here.

