Eddy Curry's Jersey Gives A Sense Of Just How Big NBA Players Can Be

Eddy Curry played briefly in two games this season with the Dallas Mavericks before being released. One of those game-worn jerseys made its way to “The Dan Patrick Show,” where it was worn like a muumuu by both Dan Patrick and a producer.



Curry, who has made over $70 million in his career and has never played in a playoff game, is listed as 7-foot tall and 295 pounds. And according to the show, the jersey is size 5X.

Here is the jersey being worn by a producer (click on any image for a larger version)…

Photo: NBC Sports Network

And here is the jersey on Patrick, who is over 6-feet tall…

Photo: NBC Sports Network

And here is Curry wearing what may be the same jersey earlier this year against the Lakers…

Photo: NBA.com

