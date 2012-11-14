Eddy Curry's Jersey Gives A Sense Of Just How Big NBA Players Can Be

Cork Gaines

Eddy Curry played briefly in two games this season with the Dallas Mavericks before being released. One of those game-worn jerseys made its way to “The Dan Patrick Show,” where it was worn like a muumuu by both Dan Patrick and a producer.

Curry, who has made over $70 million in his career and has never played in a playoff game, is listed as 7-foot tall and 295 pounds. And according to the show, the jersey is size 5X.

Here is the jersey being worn by a producer (click on any image for a larger version)…

Dan Ptrick Show, Eddy Curry jersey

Photo: NBC Sports Network

And here is the jersey on Patrick, who is over 6-feet tall…

Dan Ptrick Show, Eddy Curry jersey

Photo: NBC Sports Network

And here is Curry wearing what may be the same jersey earlier this year against the Lakers…

Eddy Curry

Photo: NBA.com

