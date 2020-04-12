Eerie photos show quiet Easter and Passover celebrations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak: Drive-thru sermons, virtual Seders, and a lone pope

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Rev. Nicolas Sanchez takes a phone call from a parishioner after live-streaming Good Friday Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Many Easter and Passover celebrations this year have gone online, as the coronavirus pandemic circles the globe.

Some churches are offering drive-thru and drive-in services, to keep parishioners apart.

Because the novel coronavirus is spread mainly through respiratory droplets exchanged from person to person, keeping people away from one another, and avoiding mass gatherings altogether, is one of the most fail-safe ways to help stop the spread of this virus.

Churches around the globe will be largely empty this Easter Sunday, as religious leaders encourage their worshipers to celebrate the holiday from their homes this year, to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus around.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis is planning to do Easter morning mass to an empty St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us,” Queen Elizabeth said in a recording shared by the royal family on Saturday. “But by keeping apart, we keep others safe.”

People of the Jewish faith have likewise been taking their Passover celebrations online this week, hosting virtual Seders, and bringing their laptop screens to the table, instead of inviting relatives over to sit down in person.

Here’s how people around the globe are celebrating two major religious holidays this spring, while keeping their distance from one another:

Normally, the Way of the Cross procession in Rome on Good Friday attracts quite a crowd.

caption People attending the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession led by Pope Francis at Rome’s Colosseum, April 19, 2019 (top), and the empty Colosseum in Rome, Italy, April 10, 2020 (bottom).

But this year, as Italians hunkered down in their homes to contain the spread of COVID-19, the streets of the Italian capital were remarkably quiet.

There was no public participation allowed as Pope Francis led his Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday at the Vatican.

The quieter-than-usual celebration fell in line with new guidance issued from the World Health Organisation earlier this week, encouraging religious leaders to take more faith meetings online.

caption People in gloves and masks carry a statue depicting Jesus Christ for the Way of the Cross procession in Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020.

“If a gathering is planned, consider holding it outdoors,” the WHO said.

caption Catholics are blessed by a priest outside, at religious services in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

“Maintain at least 3 feet of distance between people at all times,” the agency said.

Polish priests moved their confessions outside too on Good Friday, and wore masks while listening to their parishioners.

caption Priests took confession outside in Warsaw, Poland, on April 10, 2020.

Wearing masks may help prevent some spread of a virus to others, but it’s not as effective as staying away from other people, who may be infected with COVID-19 and not know it.

Easter food is also being blessed from a distance in Poland this year.

caption A Catholic priest prays to bless food prepared for Easter in substitute of traditional group prayers and sprinkling of holy water in Lomianki, Poland, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In the coastal southern town of Taranto, Italy, one priest took his Good Friday procession to the roof, so church neighbours could participate at a safe distance, from their balconies and windows.

caption Priest Don Amedeo Basile leads a Way of the Cross procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020.

The streets of Sevilla, Spain, normally crowded with some of the most ornate ‘Semana Santa’ processions and floats, are eerily quiet this year.

caption Flowers at the entrance of “Esperanza de Triana” brotherhood, after an Easter Holy Week procession was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Seville, Spain, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In the United States, more than 2,000 people died from the coronavirus on Friday.

caption A woman dressed as the Easter bunny rides through the streets of Valrico, Florida during a parade on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The community’s annual Easter egg hunt and candy toss had to be cancelled in an attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

That’s the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities any country has recorded in a single day yet.

Because the coronavirus is spread easily between people who sit, talk, eat, and sing together for sustained periods of time, churches across the country are shuttering.

caption The Bible Baptist Church on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Farmington, Minnesota.

Harvest Baptist Church of Harrison, Pennsylvania took its congregation to a drive-thru, so people wouldn’t have to sit next to one another in church, and spread germs.

Of course, people who live in the same household can still share space, but the idea is to avoid coming in contact with others outside the home, who may easily spread their virus around by talking, breathing, spitting, coughing, or singing.

caption Pastor Marc Lickins of the Harvest Baptist Church in Harrison gathers in with his family in the front of their mini van to watch the first of screenings of an Easter service, produced by the church, at the Riverside Drive-In theatre in Park Township, Pennsylvania, Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Mexican government is encouraging Mexicans living abroad in the US not to travel home to visit family this Easter.

caption A penitent carries a cross down a deserted street on Good Friday, in the Iztapalapa neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico, April 10, 2020.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said any Mexicans living in the US who may typically come back to the country for Easter celebrations should put that annual tradition on hold this year.

Easter egg hunts and egg rolls around the country in the US are being replaced with more time at home.

caption Children wave to the Easter Bunny, during a parade with the Oakmont Fire Company, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” First Lady Melania Trump said,cancelling the 2020 White House Easter Egg Roll. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.”

A lot of churches are planning to live-stream their Sunday services this week, but there are still at least a few pastors in the US planning to hold in-person services this Easter, despite evidence that more people could die that way.

caption Rev. Jo-Ann Murphy, assistant rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, live streams a Good Friday Mass from her backyard during the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Miami.

Reverent Tony Spell in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he expects 2,000 people to attend his Easter service this Sunday, despite a statewide stay-at-home order in his state.

Major COVID-19 outbreaks in Kentucky, South Korea, Illinois, and Washington have all been traced back to church gatherings.

caption Churches are closed in South Florida as religious leaders worldwide urge people to celebrate Good Friday and Easter from the safety of their homes.

At least six people are now dead after contracting COVID-19 at church in Kentucky, and two more were killed in Washington.

Because the novel coronavirus is spread mainly through sustained, close contact between individuals, the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a community is to keep people apart, for now anyway.

Those who do venture in to churches around the world to pray right now are often asked to keep a safe distance from others.

caption Catholic priest V.M. Thomas prays in a church on Good Friday in Gauhati, India, Friday, April 10, 2020.

In Italy, it’s one to a pew, Reuters reported.

Jews also began a week of Passover celebrations on Wednesday, and many of them were virtual.

caption Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, holds his laptop so participants see his daughter Rayna, 8, left, dressed in a white robe and wig as the prophet “Elijah” during a virtual Passover seder, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York.

Some recited the Haggadah text, which guides the Seder meal, on screens this year, instead of face to face.

caption Rabbi Shlomo Segal holds a copy of his Passover haggadah, a guide to the seder and the holiday service, in front of his laptop computer at his home in Brooklyn during the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York.

“It was clunky and emotional,” David Oliver wrote of his own Seder, celebrated via Zoom webconference.

“When you bring together 11 different households and 25 people onto a Zoom call (several of whom were in their late 80s), it doesn’t go swimmingly,” Oliver shared in USA Today.

Still, he classified the meal as a “success.”

caption Tali Arbel and her family and friends are pictured on a New York computer screen during a virtual Seder for Passover, April 8, 2020.

“We made it through the retelling all in one piece, we ate foods like Matzah (unleavened bread) and dipped parsley into salt water (to represent the bitterness the Jews faced) and my roommates and I drank too much wine,” he said. “We smiled and laughed, cried and loved.”

Italians hoping to celebrate their ‘Pasqua’ with lamb and other traditional Easter foods waited in long lines for groceries Saturday, and had their temperatures checked before shopping.

caption A shopper has his temperature scanned as he stands in a long line waiting to enter the supermarket in San Donato, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italians will eat a traditional lunch.

“The virus is not on holiday,” French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said on Thursday evening, urging French citizens not to partake in any of their usual Easter vacations.

caption Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral’s rector Patrick Chauvet, Auxiliary Bishop of Paris Denis Jachiet, and Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit attend a meditation ceremony in front of the holy crown of thorns to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in France, April 10, 2020.

French officials said people in that country will need to stay at home until at least April 15, and probably longer.

The WHO suggests parishioners who must get together avoid any touching, and keep their meetings very brief.

caption Archbishop of Hyderabad Tumma Bala, along with other priests, distributes food to the poor on Good Friday, during a lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 10, 2020.

