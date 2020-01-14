Inside Holly, Austin's 'coolest neighbourhood' that's sparking a huge debate about gentrification

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI lived in Holly back in 2014 before it was considered one of ‘the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.’ I recently took a trip back to see how the neighbourhood has changed and was surprised by how much it’s changed.

Welcome to Holly, the neighbourhood that Time Out recently dubbed one of the coolest in the world.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

Time Out describes Holly as “laidback, earthy, and cool.”

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEdward Rendon Sr. Park in Holly.

Holly is located in Austin, Texas. For those not familiar, it’s about an hour and a half away from San Antonio and three hours south-west of Dallas.

Google MapsAustin is the capital of Texas.

The hotspot neighbourhood of Holly is just east of Downtown Austin.

Google MapsHolly is east of downtown Austin.

Austin’s tech industry has been on the rise since the early 2000s. Today, Austin is growing faster than any other city in the US, and that is impacting Holly.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderNew development in Holly.

A former Austinite, I spent a day in Holly in October 2019 to see how it had changed. And I thought it felt like a completely different neighbourhood.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI toured Holly via pick-up truck.

Holly resident Sarah DeLaCruz summed up for me why people love the neighbourhood: “It’s everything people like about Austin,” DeLaCruz said.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe sign reads ‘coffee beer tacos joy.’

“You have the nightlife super close, there’s live music every night that’s very good, and we can walk to every restaurant we want to eat at,” she continued.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

The neighbourhood attracts all kinds of creatives, making Holly a cultural hub on the rise.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin is full of graffiti and murals.

All around the neighbourhood, murals fill the walls of buildings.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderSome murals consume entire walls.

Holly is also close to nature. This park by the river is a peaceful spot where residents can hike or bike on the trails surrounding the water.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe park is called Edward Rendon Sr. Park.

Designated “Grow Zones” keep the area wild. Grow Zones are areas of land that are taken off the city’s mowing schedule so they can grow and recover naturally from urbanisation.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGrow zones are common in Austin.

After a peaceful hike, I had lunch at Launderette — a laundromat-turned-restaurant in Holly.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderLaunderette is a restaurant in the Holly neighbourhood.

You would never know this used to be a laundromat. The design of this New American restaurant is incredibly hip and nuanced.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of the kitchen from the bar in an East Austin restaurant called Launderette.

I had the seared salmon entrée and fries. It was delicious.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA salmon entre from Launderette’s lunch menu.

But If you’re looking for something quick and cheap, Juan in a Million is the place to go.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJuan in a Million is a family-owned taco joint in Holly known for its good, cheap breakfast tacos.

It’s been a taco joint in the heart of Holly for almost 40 years. “The Holly neighbourhood families were our first customers, and up until today their children and grandchildren continue to be our loyal customers and that has not changed,” restaurant owner Juan Meza told Insider.

Ken S./YelpA breakfast taco from Juan in a Million is a full meal.

Fair Market is another neighbourhood hot spot. It’s an event venue that is used for parties like the QueerBomb, an annual LQBTQIA+ community gathering.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderFair Market in Holly.

After wandering around Holly, I decided to swing by the place that’s most familiar to me — my mum’s old condo where I lived in the summer of 2014.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMy mum lived in this condo on East 6th St.

While the iconic “East Poultry” sign remained, pretty much everything else about the street was different.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast 6th St. in Holly.

Across the street were new businesses, like the Austin Art Therapy Collective …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA new business on East 6th St in Holly.

… and Sir Rat Leather and Gear.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA new business on East 6th St in Holly.

And old houses were replaced with new ones …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast 6th St in Holly.

… which made me wonder where the previous residents went.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA house of East 6th St in Holly.

Holly is just one of many neighbourhoods in East Austin that’s being gentrified. As areas in East Austin are being redeveloped and attracting high-income residents …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderNew architecture in Holly.

… the value of houses go up, which means higher property taxes. This can lead to people being priced out of their neighbourhoods.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderOlder houses in Holly.

To really understand the impact this has on the East Austin community, we have to look back at Austin’s racist past.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn older house in Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

In 1928, the City of Austin made it legal to cut off public services like schools from African Americans that weren’t east Austin residents.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA house on East 6th St in Holly.

This forced African Americans to create their own community in East Austin, known at the time as the “Negro District.”

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderHouses viewed from the street in Holly.

In the mid-20th century, a Hispanic population also found solace in the East Austin community, as racial verbiage made the shift from “no people of African descent” to “Caucasian only,” segregating the Hispanic community as well.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin is full of graffiti and murals.

“Even though our neighbours were not Austin’s economically wealthiest, they were, in my opinion, rich in Latino culture and tradition,” Juan in a Million owner Meza told Insider.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA newer home in Holly.

The segregation was solidified after the Great Depression, because while the federal government starting backing mortgage loans to create wealth …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderNew residential architecture in Holly.

… they wouldn’t back mortgage loans in neighbourhoods considered “high risk,” which included minority neighbourhoods like East Austin.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRundown houses in Holly.

This left Holly’s residents without opportunities residents outside of East Austin had, keeping them in poverty while middle-class America recovered from the depression.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn older house in Holly.

Today, Holly is in an accelerated stage of gentrification, while parts of it are in the late stages, according to a 2018 study by the University of Texas.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

This means that many of Holly’s low-income residents face direct displacement — a term used to describe being priced out of your neighbourhood as a result of gentrification.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderDriving around East Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

Some Austinites that are against the gentrification of East Austin formed a group called “Defend Our Hoodz” in 2016.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA house in East Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

“We are a revolutionary organisation standing for working-class neighbourhoods against displacement and gentrification,” Defend Our Hoodz told Insider.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of downtown Austin from East Austin’s Holly neighbourhood.

Some argue that with direct displacement comes a loss of culture.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA cool store of 6th St.

Former East Austin resident Leslie Perkins was displaced about 14 years ago, and she told NPR that she wouldn’t move back now.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin is full of graffiti and murals.

“I was a part of the community. It doesn’t really exist anymore as it did. And that’s pretty sad for me,” Perkins told NPR.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view from Holly and Chicon St.

“Holly was a tight-knit community where everyone in the neighbourhood knew each other and watched out for one another,” Meza said of the neighbourhood when Juan in a Million first opened 40 years ago.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderSun rays flare over an older home in Holly.

And even East Austin’s newer residents can feel the area changing fast.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEast Austin is full of graffiti and murals.

DeLaCruz is one of those newer residents. She bought her house on Holly St. in 2012. “It was honestly the cheapest neighbourhood we could live in at the time,” DeLaCruz told Insider.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderSarah DeLaCruz in her house on Holly St.

DeLaCruz says she was wary of the neighbourhood when she first moved in. She told Insider that she saw a lot of crime in her daily life.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderDeLaCruz’s house in Holly.

Fast forward to 2019, and DeLaCruz’s realtor was right. She says her home has more than doubled in value.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderSarah’s house in Holly.

But that’s exactly what’s driving out Holly’s lower-income residents.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Holly Neighbourhood is defined by Holly St.

And with a Target and a Whole Foods on the way, it seems Holly’s gentrification will only continue to take place.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTarget and Whole Foods are coming to Holly in the next year.

