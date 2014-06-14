These Fabulous Early Apple Prototypes Never Came To Be

Rebecca Borison
Apple conceptHartmut Esslinger and frog team/Arnoldsche Art Publishers

Apple is famous for its modern, clean design. Not surprisingly, the company tries out many concepts and few make the cut. Nonetheless, it is interesting to see what could have been.

Designer Hartmut Esslinger and his firm Frog Design was responsible for many of Apple’s designs in the 1980s, and he decided to publish images of some of the concepts that got nixed in his book “Ingeniously Simple — The early years of Apple design.” We got a hold of some of these images, and rounded them up to get a look at some of the advanced foresight happening at Apple decades ago.

Turns out these guys were already thinking about concepts that resemble the iPad, iPhone, and even the iWatch thirty years ago.

The Snow White concept was introduced in the '80s. Each individual computer was named after one of the Disney dwarfs.

This was one of the dwarfs, Happy. It was a smaller Macintosh in the Snow White line.

This was Bashful, a 1982 concept for the Macbook.

These are the early mice and stylus designs that accompanied the Snow White concepts.

This is a design for a modular Apple Lisa from 1982.

This is the Apple Lisa on a workbench.

Believe it or not, Apple had early iPad-like concepts back in 1983. This is a Modular Touch concept that never panned out.

These are designs for Apple jacks from 1983.

Before the iPhone, there could have been this clamshell feature phone.

This is a precursor to the upcoming iWatch alongside some really cool headphones.

Here's another early design for an Apple phone.

An early design for the MacBook from 1984.

This is the 1984 concept for the 'New York' MacBook which featured a modular design and flatscreen.

This is another iPad predecessor with an integrated touch screen.

This early tablet design and stylus was created in 1982.

This was a design for the BabyMac from 1985.

