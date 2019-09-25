Drake has been named the No. 5 richest rapper in the world with a $150 million net worth — here's a look at how he got there

Rachel Askinasi
Joe Scarnici/Getty ImagesDrake does more than just make music.
  • Rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham has an estimated net worth of $US150 million and was ranked No. 5 on Forbes list of richest rappers in 2019 – he’s also the youngest on the list by 10 years.
  • The “God’s Plan” artist has won Grammy awards for his music, but his business ventures span way beyond the recording studio.
  • He co-runs October’s Very Own – an umbrella company for his clothing line, record label, and radio station – is an ambassador for the NBA’sToronto Raptors, and has quite the real estate portfolio.
  • He’s currently No. 3 on Forbes highest-paid acts in Hip Hop – raking in $US75 million in 2019.
  • From his start as an actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” to his current status as a hip hop icon, here’s how Drake made his millions and what he’s been spending it all on since.

Drake — a music artist who goes by his middle name — was named the No. 5 richest rapper of 2019 by Forbes.

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star/Getty ImagesHis full name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

Source: Forbes

The rapper’s net worth is estimated to be $US150 million.

Joe Scarnici/Getty ImagesThat’s $US90 million less than Kanye West, who is No. 4 on the list.

Source: Forbes

At 32 years old, Drake is the youngest on the list.

Prince Williams/Contributor/Getty ImagesWest (left) is the next youngest — he’s 10 years older than Drake.

Source: Forbes

From 2018 to 2019, Drake’s net worth grew by 50%, according to Forbes. And that’s thanks to way more than just his music.

John Salangsang/APHe has several business ventures in his portfolio.

Source: Forbes

Drake told Forbes that he is always trying to get “better at things that make money.”

Steve Russell/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

While that “objective” of his does include reportedly making around $US2 million per night on tour…

Reuters

Source: Forbes

…it also includes his various business projects like the OVO family of brands he started.

champagnepapi/InstagramAn OVO retail storefront in Vancouver.

Source: Business of Fashion

OVO stands for October’s Very Own — Drake was born in October so the brand name is a nod to himself. The company started as an online community where the budding rap star released his first studio album, “Thank Me Later.”

October’s Very Own/Instagram

Source: Business of Fashion

OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib likened the MySpace page where the brand started to today’s Instagram in terms of the platform’s ability to facilitate a connection between an artist and their fans.

Oliver El-Khatib/Instagram

Source: Business of Fashion

Before he reached hip hop superstardom, Drake was an actor. He was a regular on the teen-focused soap opera, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” So Drake, the actor, turned to a MySpace page to transition to Drake, the musician.

George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty ImagesDrake (top right) with his castmates.

Source: Vox, Business of Fashion

The page turned into a blog, which became a spot for Drake, El-Khatib, and their team to post inspiration and also their original work, El-Khatib said. When the first album came out in 2010, it went right to the top of the US Billboard 200 list.

OVO BlogPictured here is a 2009 post on the OVO blog.

Source: Business of Fashion

Drake went on to make several more albums, some of which reached No. 1 on charts and won various awards.

David Becker/Getty ImagesDrake has quite the collection of trophies.

Source: Biography

He also won a Grammy Award for the best rap album in 2013.

Reuters‘Take Care’ was the 2013 winner.

Source: Biography

In 2011, the brand started to release clothing. El-Khatib said it was because the group needed some tour-specific clothing for employees at venues to easily recognise the team. Since then, fashion has been the company’s biggest source of revenue and is projected to do $US50 million in sales in 2019.

George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty ImagesDrake wears OVO to his appearances.

Source: Business Of Fashion

The brand has also participated in collaborations with other fashion icons. In December 2013, Drake announced a collaboration line with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

Courtesy of GOATHe helped design a few different OVO x Jordan shoes.

Source: GQ

Read more: Photos show the rise, fall, and comeback of Nike’s iconic Air Jordan sneakers

But clothing isn’t the company’s only source of revenue. There is also OVO Sound and OVO Sound Radio — a record label and radio program respectively.

October’s Very Own/InstagramDrake wears an OVO Records shirt to a Raptors game.

Source: Business Of Fashion

The actor-turned-musician also has quite an extensive real estate portfolio.

Google MapsAs of 2018, he owned three mansions in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of California.

Source: Business Insider, Architectural Digest

His most recent Los Angeles acquisition was a $US4.5 million ranch in Hidden Hills — a neighbourhood also known for being the home of celebs like the Kardashians.

Google/USGSThis home is reportedly 2,449 square feet featuring three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Source: Variety, Architectural Digest, Curbed

He dubbed the first of his three Hidden Hills homes the Yolo Estate. Drake paid $US7.7 million for the estate in 2012.

Google/USGSAll three of Drake’s Hidden Hills homes share a cul de sac.

Source: Business Insider, Trulia

The third home — a 1950s-style ranch — bumped up Drake’s Hidden Hills acreage to a cool 6.7 acres. That’s roughly the size of five football fields.

Karwai Tang/Contributor/Getty ImagesOne football field is 1.32 acres.

Source: Variety, Architectural Digest, Curbed

Before all the acting, businesses, and subsequent sources of income, Graham was busy growing up in Toronto, Canada.

Saturday Night Live/YouTubeHe paid homage to his Toronto childhood while hosting Saturday Night Live — he opened with a skit about his Bar Mitzvah.

Source: Saturday Night Live

He was raised predominantly by his single mother in a Jewish household.

AP ImagesDrake (left) and his mum (right).

Source: Biography

Through his own song lyrics and different interviews with magazines like GQ, the rapper has touched on having a complicated relationship with his father, but in recent years the rapper has said, “We’re cool” now.

champagnepapi/InstagramDrake’s dad is also a musical talent.

Source: GQ,Complex

Like many religiously observant Jewish people, Drake had a Bar Mitzvah when he was around 13 years old. Billboard reported that he even hosted a “re-Bar Mitzvah” for his 31st birthday.

champagnepapi/InstagramDrake Instagrammed the customised pizza box and red cups.

Source: Billboard

One of the ways Drake stays connected to his Toronto roots is through his ambassadorship-turned-partnership with the city’s NBA team, the Raptors.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty ImagesToronto Raptors players pictured above.

Source: City News Toronto, TIME

In 2013, the rapper who grew up a “die-hard fan” of the team was named Raptors’ global ambassador.

ReutersDrake celebrates the announcement of the 2016 NBA All-Star game being held in Toronto.

Source: Hardwood Diagnostic, City News Toronto

He said as ambassador, he wants “to bring the excitement into this building, I want a team that people are dying to come see, I want the tickets to be extremely hard to get, I want to bring that aggression, I want to bring that energy.”

Nick Turchiaro/ReutersRaptors fans hold up giant Drake heads at games.

Source: Hardwood Diagnostic, City News Toronto

He’s even hinted at wanting to buy the team one day.

champagnepapi/InstagramHe captioned this post, ‘future owner.’

Source: Instagram

With Drake’s help, the team launched a publicity campaign in 2014.

John E. Sokolowski/ReutersThe campaign is called ‘We the North.’

Source: USA Today, Toronto Raptors

Team representatives have said “We the North” is an attitude and mindset that they hoped fans all over the world would get behind…

Toronto Raptors/YouTubeIt’s become a movement across Toronto.

Source: USA Today, Toronto Raptors

…and they have.

Dan Hamilton/ReutersThe Toronto stadium was packed with fans sporting ‘We the North’ on flags and T-shirts.

Source: USA Today, Toronto Raptors

In 2017, the partnership between the star and the team grew its philanthropy reach. Drake and the Raptors donated a total of $US3 million to Toronto and to Canada Basketball.

Mark Blinch/ReutersIt’s not clear how much of the donation came directly from the rapper.

Source: City News Toronto

The money was to be used to build courts around the city and facilitate the overall growth of the sport in the community.

Toronto Raptors/YouTubeBoth public courts and established facilities are part of the project.

Source: City News Toronto

In March 2019, the Raptors’ practice facility was renamed the OVO Athletic Centre.

Steve Russell/Contributor/Getty ImagesIt was previously named the BioSteel Centre.

Source: Complex

Even though Drake is often seen courtside cheering on the Raptors…

Kyle Terada/ReutersHe’s even been called out for getting a little too close while the ball is in-play.

Source: TIME

…he’s also proven to be a Golden State Warriors fan at times.

Vaughn Ridley/Contributor/Getty ImagesHe’s friends with the California star, Steph Curry (right).

Source: TIME

In fact, he bet French Montana $US60,000 that the Warriors would beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals — the Warriors lost and Drake was out a cool $US60K.

Getty/Ronald MartinezSteph Curry (right) and Iman Shumpert (left) during the 2016 NBA finals.

Source: Bleacher Report

Another NBA team that has had the rapper’s heart at one point is the Miami Heat.

Chris Trotman/GettyHe was reportedly a fan for multiple years, referring to the team as ‘we.’

Source: TIME,SB Nation, Heat Nation

He’s been accused of being a “bandwagon fan” — someone who supports whatever team is supposed to be the best that season.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesDrake’s fandom streak with the Heat was during the time they won the NBA finals in 2013.

Source: TIME,SB Nation, Heat Nation

He was spotted on the Heat’s sidelines cheering for pals Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesDrake talks to Bosh during a warmup.

Source: TIME,SB Nation, Heat Nation

But the rapper has also proven to show some philanthropic love for the Florida city.

Drake/YouTube

Source: Reuters

In 2018, he donated $US50,000 to help pay for a new homeless shelter after visiting Miami’s Lotus House — the city’s only homeless shelter for women and children at the time. He also gave Target gift cards to mothers and toys to children.

Drake/YouTubeAll of the toys were wrapped, of course.

Source: Miami Herald

The rapper used his “God’s Plan” music video budget of almost $US1 million to make different donations around the city. The video opens with a statement that reads: “… Don’t tell the label …”

Drake/YouTubeThe video highlights people around Miami.

Source: Drake YouTube,TIME,ABC News

He filmed the video in various locations around Miami and made subsequent donations. He gave Destiny James, a student at the University of Miami, a check for $US50,000 …

Drake/YouTubeDrake and Destiny James pictured above.

Source: Miami Herald

… he walked into a grocery store and told shoppers he’d pay for everything they bought that day …

Drake/YouTubeDrake at Sabor Tropical Supermarket in North Beach pictured above.

Source: Miami Herald

… he walked up to families and handed them stacks of cash …

Drake/YouTubeDrake presenting a family with cash pictured above.

Source: Miami Herald

… he donated $US25,000 to Miami Senior High School …

Drake/YouTubeDrake performed for the students.

Source: Miami Herald

… he danced with kids at the Overtown Youth Centre …

Drake/YouTubeIt looked like a party.

Source: Miami Herald

… and donated $US20,000 to the Miami Fire Department.

Drake/YouTube

Source: Miami Herald

Other lucky people around the city were given cars and shopping sprees at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Drake/YouTubeDrake presents a car to someone in Miami.

Source: Miami Herald, Drake YouTube

While it’s clear the rapper has spent a significant amount of money on strangers, he has also reportedly been supporting Sophie Brussaux — a former adult-film star and the mother of Adonis, Drake’s son.

Tom Szczerbowski/Stringer/Getty ImagesHe reportedly flew the pair to him on a private jet (not pictured above) so they could be together for Christmas.

Source: TMZ, People, Hollywood Life, Hypebeast

Drake hasn’t been without his share of controversies. When fellow rapper Pusha T announced to the world that Drake, in fact, did have a son, it made headlines. He also called out Drake for wearing blackface on one of his album covers.

Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesDrake explained the blackface had some context around it and was designed to show some of the struggles he and his peers went through as actors.

Source: CNN, Reuters

October’s Very Own defended himself in the conversation around blackface, but he did confirm Pusha T’s allegations that he had a son. The confirmation came in 2018 when Drake said he was “hiding the world from my son,” not the other way around.

Sophie B./InstagramBrussaux and Adonis Graham pictured above.

Source: Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan

Drake is constantly working on new ventures — like investing in tech company Omni — and making music. There’s no telling what’s next in Drake’s plan.

John E. Sokolowski/ReutersHe’s currently No. 3 on Forbes highest-paid acts in Hip Hop — raking in $US75 million.

Source: Kulture Hub, Biography,Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.