Check Out These Photos Of Last Evening's Amazing Double Rainbow In NYC

This weeks heatwave was broken in New York City Wednesday evening by a strong thunderstorm and heavy winds.



As New Yorkers crawled out from under whatever shelter they could find, few had the opportunity to notice this double rainbow above the city.

Thanks to Inga Sarda-Sorensen who posted the photo on her blog and to ccho on flickr. (Via The Daily Mail).

The rainbow over Central Park

Photo: Inga Sarda-Sorensen

The rainbow was visible for only a few moments

Photo: ccho via flickr

Check out the Empire State Builing on the very left

Photo: ccho via flickr

The spectacle was easy to miss as most New Yorkers made their way home from work

Photo: ccho via flickr

