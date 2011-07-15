Check Out These Photos Of Last Evening's Amazing Double Rainbow In NYC

This weeks heatwave was broken in New York City Wednesday evening by a strong thunderstorm and heavy winds.
As New Yorkers crawled out from under whatever shelter they could find, few had the opportunity to notice this double rainbow above the city.
Thanks to Inga Sarda-Sorensen who posted the photo on her blog and to ccho on flickr. (Via The Daily Mail).
Photo: Inga Sarda-Sorensen
Photo: ccho via flickr
Photo: ccho via flickr
Photo: ccho via flickr
