16 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time at the Westminster Dog Show

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images The Westminster Dog Show is exhausting.

The 144th Westminster Dog Show will be held on February 10 and 11, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.

Over the years, the show has provided us with some hilarious candid photos of the competing canines.

These dogs get pampered and glammed up, just like people do at a beauty pageant.

There is no shortage of perfectly timed, hilarious photos out there – and dogs make up quite a few of them. Of course, when hundreds (if not thousands) of dogs are put together at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, photos will be taken that will make you laugh out loud.

Keep scrolling to see hilarious photos of dogs at Westminster that were taken at the perfect time. They will be sure to put a smile on your face.

Flynn, the 2018 Best in Show winner, was overjoyed to have taken home the top prize.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Flynn the bichon frise poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show on February 13, 2018.

This epic side eye comes from Michael, a Lhasa Apsos.

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage/Getty Images Michael, a Lhasa Apsos, looks on at the 133rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 9, 2009.

No one looks great in the middle of getting their hair done, not even dogs.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A cocker spaniel gets groomed in the benching area on February 16, 2016.

“Excuse me, what are you doing to my chin?”

Craig Ruttle/AP Sophie, a standard poodle, is groomed before her showing at the 136th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on February 13, 2012.

Is this a glitch in the Matrix, or just three identical beagles getting judged?

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Handlers and their beagles are seen in the judging ring on February 11, 2019.

Westminster is a multi-day affair, and no breed does exhaustion like the wrinkly bulldog.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A bulldog rests before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 13, 2017.

Although, this Dogue de Bordeaux gives that bulldog a run for his money.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A Dogue de Bordeaux rests in the competition area on February 16, 2016.

“Treat yo-self” is probably running through this beagle’s mind at all times.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A beagle is groomed during the first day of the 134th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 15, 2010.

Turbo, a Russell terrier, is ready for his closeup …

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Candace Lundin and her Russell terrier dog, Turbo, attends the Westminster Kennel Club’s 137th annual dog show on January 28, 2013.

… Ike the poodle, not so much.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images Ike, a standard poodle, gets groomed before entering the competition ring during the 130th Westminster Dog Show on February 13, 2006.

Max, a black and tan coonhound, is doing his best Dumbo impression.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images Max has his 26-inch ‘ear-span’ stretched as he waits to enter the ring for the Hound Group judging on February 14, 2006.

These three look a bit confused.

Underwood Archives/Getty Images Three English bulldogs view the passersby at the 61st annual show of the Westminster Kennel Club at Madison Square Garden in 1937.

Look at the majestic fur of Bono, a Havanese.

Frank Franklin II/AP Bono, a Havanese, competes in Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 12, 2019.

We know yawning between humans is contagious, but it looks like it can be spread to dogs, as well.

Angus Mordant for The Washington Post/Getty Images Simon the Weimaraner appears to share a yawn with handler Michael Pitts during the competition on February 12, 2019.

Who’s going to tell Daisy that’s not a trendy new hat … just a Frisbee.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Daisy, a beagle, sits with a Frisbee on her head after being shown during the 132nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 11, 2008.

This photo captured a Komondor at just the right moment, making him indistinguishable from a mop.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A Komondor is seen in the judging ring on February 16, 2016.

