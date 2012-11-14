Striking Photos Of Hindus Celebrating Diwali The Festival Of Lights

Photo: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindus in India and around the world are celebrating Diwali also known as the festival of lights. This is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and is marked by the Hindu calendar. The lights represent the triumph of good over evil and through this festival Hindus worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.



The festival is marked by various rituals, and includes lighting firecrackers and an exchange of gifts. It is also common for public sector employees to go door-to-door asking for a Diwali bonus.

On Dhanteras Indians go shopping for gold jewelry, a tradition that has become hugely important to gold trading.

