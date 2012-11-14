Striking Photos Of Hindus Celebrating Diwali The Festival Of Lights

Photo: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
Hindus in India and around the world are celebrating Diwali also known as the festival of lights. This is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and is marked by the Hindu calendar. The lights represent the triumph of good over evil and through this festival Hindus worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.
The festival is marked by various rituals, and includes lighting firecrackers and an exchange of gifts. It is also common for public sector employees to go door-to-door asking for a Diwali bonus.
On Dhanteras Indians go shopping for gold jewelry, a tradition that has become hugely important to gold trading.
Diyas (lamps) light up a field ahead of Diwali. The diyas are lit to signify the triumph of good over evil.
A girl lights divas around a rangoli (a decorative design made on floors) to welcome the Hindu goddess Lakshmi into her home.
Indians shop for gold jewelry on Dhanteras a tradition that is closely watched by gold traders everywhere.
Hindu priests perform prayers and rituals as devotees gather around an idol of Hanuman, the monkey god.
The Hindu festival of Diwali known as the Tihar festival is celebrated in Nepal as well. Here we see a flower vendor waiting for customers.
A man dressed as an Indian deity asks businessmen for money. Employees typically receive a Diwali bonus and it is common for public sector employess to go door to door asking for a Diwali bonus as well.
A eunuch dances outside a shop while asking for money from local businessmen and merchants in New Delhi.
