Photos Discovered Of Jared Loughner Posing In Red G-String Next To Glock 9mm Gun

This is the lede on the New York Times latest story on the Arizona shootings.



Law enforcement officials said Friday they have multiple photos of Jared L. Loughner posing with a Glock 9mm gun next to his naked buttocks and dressed in a bright red g-string.

According to the Times, the photos were handed over to police by the Walgreens where Loughner had taken them to be developed.

In some of the photos he is holding the gun by his crotch and in others, presumably shot in a mirror, he is holding the gun next to his buttocks, the police said. It was not yet clear when the photos were taken or whether Mr. Loughner had ordered any prints.

Expect this to add a new, even more disturbing, element to the current national debate over the nation’s gun culture. And no, the pictures have not yet been released.

Read the full NYT story here

