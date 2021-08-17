The White House is instantly recognizable. But these new digital renderings show five alternate versions of what the building could have looked like.

A front view of the White House. HouseFresh

In 1792, George Washington launched a public competition to choose the structural design for the White House.

Irish-born architect James Hoban’s entry was ultimately chosen and built into the building that stands today.

But new digital renderings offer a glimpse into what the iconic building might have looked like instead.

The stark-white, neoclassical mansion that sits at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the nation’s capital is one of the most recognizable buildings throughout the world.

But the hallowed seat of American politics and power could have looked completely different.

The White House design was chosen in a public design competition launched by the country’s first president, George Washington, in 1792, prompting famed architects and imaginative amateurs alike to create plans for a presidential home that could rival the lush palaces of Europe.

While Irish-born architect James Hoban’s familiar design was the ultimate winner, everyone from a former British soldier to future President Thomas Jefferson made a play for architectural renown.

Now, The Maryland Center for History and Culture has teamed up with HouseFresh to recreate the previously unseen entries, creating a set of digital renderings that offer a glimpse into what could have been.