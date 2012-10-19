These Pictures May Give You Nightmares About The Canada Oil Sands

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Canada’s economic boom depends on tearing up 54,000 square-mile of pristine Alberta wilderness.Development of the world’s third largest oil supply is proceeding rapidly. It already represents a $3.5 billion annual paycheck to the Canadian government and 75,000 immediate jobs.



But many are aghast at the project, which is also the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas in Canada.

When you see the pictures, you may feel the same. We’re not saying the project is good or bad. We’re just saying the scale and severity of what’s happening in Alberta will make your spine tingle.

Business Insider sent me to Alberta in early May, when there was still ice on the ground and a bite in the air. I took these shots, trying to stay warm, from about 1,000 feet up, out of the window of a small plane.

The following pictures show oil mining, where the sand is dug from the ground and the oil’s separated through a lengthy and messy process. There are drilling sites in the oil sands, and those are highlighted in the photo essay at the end of this one.

