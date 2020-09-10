The largest migrant camp in Europe was set ablaze. Here's what it looked like before and after the fires.

AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas Fire burns container houses and tents in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

As many as 20,000 migrants were displaced following a fire that destroyed Europe’s largest migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday.

Thousands of refugees fled refugee camp Moria seeking shelter from the intense flames.

These photos show the aftermath of the destruction.

Refugee Camp Moriaâ€” the largest migrant camp in Europe â€” was engulfed in flames Wednesday, leaving as many as 20,000 refugees homeless and displaced.

Some officials called the fire a “humanitarian disaster” as thousands of migrants have to leave behind what they called home.

The blaze started at around 2 a.m in the campgrounds, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, and quickly spread. Authorities are still not sure the cause of the fires, which began in different parts of the camp, but some have noted that they followed clashes between migrants and locals after 35 camp residents tested positive for the coronavirus and refused to quarantine.

These photos show what the campgrounds looked like before and after the incident.

Moria Refugee Camp — located in Lesbos, Greece — was built in 2015 to accommodate 3,000 people, but was over capacity with about 20,000 people living there.

Angelos Tzortzinis/picture alliance via Getty Images 21 June 2020, Greece, Lesbos: View of the refugee camp Camp Moria and adjacent makeshift camps.

Source: Insider,Help Refugees

Makeshift camps were built to accommodate everyone living there.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images A migrant buys food from a makeshift shop at the makeshift camp next to the refugee camp of Moria, in the island of Lesbos on August 23, 2020.

Source: Help Refugees

Over 4,000 children, including 407 who are unaccompanied, resided at the refugee camp, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images Migrants walk in front of the refugee camp of Moria, in the island of Lesbos on August 24, 2020.

Source: UNHCR

Flames took over the camp Wednesday at 2 a.m., prompting thousands of inhabitants to flee the site. The fires reportedly started in different areas of the camp.

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images Migrants walk inside the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos during a major fire there on September 9, 2020.

Source:Insider,ANA, Reuters

How they started is still unclear. Tensions in the area have reportedly been high since 35 refugees tested positive for coronavirus and refused to quarantine with their families.

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images A man runs as a fire burns inside the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos on September 9, 2020.

Source: Insider,ANA, CNN

Athens issued a state of emergency. Dozens of firefighters tried to extinguish the fire but were met with pushback from refugees.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images Fire fighters try to extinguish a blaze with a hose in the camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

“Migrants threw stones at firefighters trying to put out the fires. The cause is under investigation,” Constantine Theophilopoulos, a fire chief, told a local TV station.

Source: The Guardian, BBC,Reuters

A local official said the fire was “premeditated” and that “the tents were empty.” The United Nations Refugee Agency said friction between nearby “villages and asylum seekers” could be to blame.

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images Migrants stand outside the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos during a major fire there on September 9, 2020.

Some migrants blamed “far-right Greeks” after clashes between local Greeks and migrants, which followed the announcement that 35 residents had the coronavirus, according to BBC News.

Source: BBC ,UNHCR

“The situation in Moria cannot continue because it is a matter of public health, humanity and national security at the same time,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidi An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece September 9, 2020.

Source: CNN

“The fire spread inside and outside of the camp and has destroyed it,” Stratos Kytelis, the mayor of Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos, told a local radio station. “There are more than 12,000 migrants being guarded by police on a highway.”

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images Two men walk amid smoke inside the burnt camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

Source: Insider

Camp residents tried to go to nearby towns for shelter but were blocked by authorities. Many refugees made their own accommodations and slept in fields or roads.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images Migrants sleep on the ground outside the camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

Source: BBC,Insider

European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, said she will fund the transfer of 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers to the mainland.

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images Children look at rubbles in the burnt camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

Source: Ylva Johansson

George Koumoutsakos, Greece’s deputy immigration minister, said 3,000 refugees will stay in tents temporarily.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images Migrants walk in the burnt camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

Source: Reuters

A camp migrant told Reuters that many refugees are still homeless while “trying to find a place to at least just stay.”

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A woman stands next to destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020.

Source: Yahoo/Reuters, Reuters

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said, “We stand ready to support, with Member States. Our priority is the safety of those left without shelter.”

MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images A man walks carrying a plastic bag on his shoulder in the burnt camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called what happened at Camp Moria a “humanitarian disaster” and offered his support to help Greece.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A child walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece September 9, 2020.

Source: Heiko Maas, CNN

Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, the Greece Country Director for International Rescue Committee, said, “Everyone who was living in the camp has now been evacuated, and while there have been no official reports of injuries we are hearing reports that say otherwise.”

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images A picture taken on September 9, 2020 shows the burnt camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out. –

Source: International Rescue Committee

“Those who were living in Moria are now left with nothing; already traumatized people have now lost what few belongings they had,” she added.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images This picture taken on September 9, 2020 shows a burnt chicken outside of the camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos after a major fire broke out, on September 9, 2020.

