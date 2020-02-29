Photos of deserted, nearly empty airports around the world show how coronavirus has decimated air travel

Ivan Abreu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A passenger wearing a surgical mask at the departure terminal hall at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Thousands of flights around the world have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

This has decreased the number of people that can be found in international airports in countries like South Korea, China, and Italy.

The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $US29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year because of COVID-19.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

International airports around the world have become increasingly empty as flights have been cancelled and more travel warnings have been issued during the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus – which originated in Wuhan, China – has now killed 2,810 people, with at least 60 deaths of those occurring outside of China. As of now, over 82,500 people have been infected globally, although 95% of the cases have been in China.

At least 47 countries outside of China have reported cases of coronavirus, and the fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 has caused a significant drop in flights to and from Asia: 73 airlines have cancelled flights to China. Flights that don’t start or end in China are also being cancelled, with Italy and the Middle East as major hotspots now.

Keep scrolling to see the effects that the novel coronavirus has had on airports around the world, from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska:

The US State Department has issued travel advisories for several countries…

Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A cleaner mops the floor wearing a surgical mask in Hong Kong International Airport’s arrival hall.

…including China, which has been given a level 3 travel advisory.

Ivan Abreu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A passenger wearing a surgical mask at the departure terminal hall at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Source: Business Insider

Level 3 suggests travellers reconsider nonessential trips.

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images A police officer in a medical mask at a terminal in the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia.

South Korea has also been given a level 3.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People walking around n a John F. Kennedy Airport terminal.

Japan, Italy, and Iran are all level 2, while Hong Kong sits at level 1.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images The baggage claim area in the Daxing international Airport in Beijing.

At 26 deaths, Iran has the highest number of coronavirus-caused deaths outside of China.

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images A near empty hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

Italy has now seen 14 deaths as well.

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images A near-empty hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

No COVID-19 patients have died in the US yet.

The CDC has also issued health alerts for Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images A man walking through the Hong Kong International Airport.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday that COVID-19 has “pandemic potential.”

Mark Thiessen/AP Photo A lobby in the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

WHO previously called COVID-19 a “global health emergency.”

May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A passenger in the arrival hall at the Hong Kong international Airport.

Fears of air travel safety have started mounting with the spread of the coronavirus.

May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A passenger in the arrival hall at the Hong Kong international Airport.

Source: Business Insider

Air travel has been one of the reasons COVID-19 has spread globally, including in the US.

The US Department of Homeland Security released a list of 11 US airports where flights from China will be allowed to land in.

STR/AFP via Getty Images A woman wearing a face mask at the Yangon International Airport in Myanmar.

Source: US Department of Homeland Security

This list includes the New York area’s John F. Kennedy and Newark airports, California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, and airports in Atlanta, Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Washington Dulles, Dallas Fort Worth, Detroit, and Chicago O’Hare.

The US has also started barring foreign nationals who have been in China in the past 14 days from entering the country.

Rahmat Gul/AP Photo Afghan health workers and a passenger at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Source: Business Insider

US citizens and residents who have travelled to China in the past two weeks will undergo a health screening and self-quarantine instead.

Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images An airport employee at the Basrah International Airport in Iraq.

More than 200,000 flights have been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus, CNBC reported.

Source: CNBC

This has also caused the price of jet fuel to decrease significantly.

Amir Cohen/Reuters Empty El Al Israel Airlines counters at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

COVID-19 may also cause the first drop of air travel requests since 2009, CNBC reported.

Source: CNBC

The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $US29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year.

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images The arrival hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Source: International Air Transport Association

At least 73 airlines have suspended flights to China…

Juan Karita/AP Photo Military Police patrol inside El Alto International Airport in Bolivia.

Source: Business Insider

…and more than 62 global airlines have cancelled flights to other coronavirus-infected countries like Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

Source: Business Insider

This includes Air New Zealand, Jazeera Airways, Emirates, British Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, and Qatar Airways, to name a few.

Source: Business Insider

American, Delta, and United have also suspended flights to China.

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images Passengers in an arrival hall of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Source: Business Insider

JetBlue has started offering free flight cancellations and changes for trips booked between February 27 and March 11 for flights that were set to be taken by June 1.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images A duty free shop in the Daxing international Airport in Beijing.

Source: Business Insider

The airline currently doesn’t offer flights to Europe or Asia. Instead, it services the US, Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Kyodo News via Getty Images The international flight lobby at the Matsuyama Airport in Japan.

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that one of their flight attendants has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Xinhua/Peng Ziyang via Getty Images Policemen at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing.

Source: Business Insider

It’s now disinfecting the aircraft and telling its flight attendants who feel any symptoms to self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has announced that it would stop offering in-flight hot towels, pillows, blankets, magazines, and duty-free sales.

Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images A Cathay Pacific Flight attendant in the Hong Kong International Airport.

Source: Cathay Pacific

United said on Monday that the demand for flights to China has dropped 100%…

…while demand for flights to Asia has dropped 75%, The Points Guy reported.

Source: The Points Guy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.