Photos of deserted, nearly empty airports around the world show how coronavirus has decimated air travel

- Thousands of flights around the world have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.
- This has decreased the number of people that can be found in international airports in countries like South Korea, China, and Italy.
- The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $US29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year because of COVID-19.
International airports around the world have become increasingly empty as flights have been cancelled and more travel warnings have been issued during the coronavirus outbreak.
The novel coronavirus – which originated in Wuhan, China – has now killed 2,810 people, with at least 60 deaths of those occurring outside of China. As of now, over 82,500 people have been infected globally, although 95% of the cases have been in China.
At least 47 countries outside of China have reported cases of coronavirus, and the fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 has caused a significant drop in flights to and from Asia: 73 airlines have cancelled flights to China. Flights that don’t start or end in China are also being cancelled, with Italy and the Middle East as major hotspots now.
Keep scrolling to see the effects that the novel coronavirus has had on airports around the world, from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska:
The US State Department has issued travel advisories for several countries…
…including China, which has been given a level 3 travel advisory.
Level 3 suggests travellers reconsider nonessential trips.
South Korea has also been given a level 3.
Japan, Italy, and Iran are all level 2, while Hong Kong sits at level 1.
At 26 deaths, Iran has the highest number of coronavirus-caused deaths outside of China.
Italy has now seen 14 deaths as well.
No COVID-19 patients have died in the US yet.
The CDC has also issued health alerts for Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The World Health Organisation said on Monday that COVID-19 has “pandemic potential.”
WHO previously called COVID-19 a “global health emergency.”
Fears of air travel safety have started mounting with the spread of the coronavirus.
Air travel has been one of the reasons COVID-19 has spread globally, including in the US.
The US Department of Homeland Security released a list of 11 US airports where flights from China will be allowed to land in.
This list includes the New York area’s John F. Kennedy and Newark airports, California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, and airports in Atlanta, Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Washington Dulles, Dallas Fort Worth, Detroit, and Chicago O’Hare.
The US has also started barring foreign nationals who have been in China in the past 14 days from entering the country.
US citizens and residents who have travelled to China in the past two weeks will undergo a health screening and self-quarantine instead.
More than 200,000 flights have been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus, CNBC reported.
This has also caused the price of jet fuel to decrease significantly.
COVID-19 may also cause the first drop of air travel requests since 2009, CNBC reported.
The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $US29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year.
At least 73 airlines have suspended flights to China…
…and more than 62 global airlines have cancelled flights to other coronavirus-infected countries like Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
This includes Air New Zealand, Jazeera Airways, Emirates, British Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, and Qatar Airways, to name a few.
American, Delta, and United have also suspended flights to China.
JetBlue has started offering free flight cancellations and changes for trips booked between February 27 and March 11 for flights that were set to be taken by June 1.
The airline currently doesn’t offer flights to Europe or Asia. Instead, it services the US, Caribbean, and Central and South America.
Korean Air announced on Tuesday that one of their flight attendants has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
It’s now disinfecting the aircraft and telling its flight attendants who feel any symptoms to self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has announced that it would stop offering in-flight hot towels, pillows, blankets, magazines, and duty-free sales.
United said on Monday that the demand for flights to China has dropped 100%…
…while demand for flights to Asia has dropped 75%, The Points Guy reported.
