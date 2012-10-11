Derek Jeter Finally Sold His Awesome NYC Penthouse For $15.5 Million

Leah Goldman, Kim Bhasin
derek jeter

Photo: AP

Derek Jeter originally listed his penthouse in the Trump World Towers in NYC back in September 2010. Back then the rooms were barren, and boring.In January 2011, the listing was updated with photos of the penthouse with a completely remodeled look and feel. The price stayed at $20 million.

Unable to sell, the listing was taken down in August of 2011. It most recently went back on the market in April of 2012 for $17.5 million, and finally sold at the end of September for $15.5 million, according to the Real Deal.

The 5,425 square foot pad faces south off the 88th floor offering an incredible view of Manhattan’s skyline through huge 16′ tall windows. It has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, chef’s eat-in kitchen, dining room, den, and living room complete with a fireplace.

BEFORE: The massive living room, with fireplace

AFTER: The ultimate in relaxation and class

AFTER: Another look at the new and improved living room

BEFORE: The dining room

AFTER: The same dining room with massive table that seats 14

AFTER: A view of the skyline out the game room window

BEFORE: The master bedroom

AFTER: The master bedroom prettied up

AFTER: Here's a second bedroom...

AFTER: And a third

BEFORE: The kitchen with empty breakfast nook

AFTER: The kitchen with a new table and accents

AFTER: A reverse look at the kitchen

BEFORE: The living room, looking back toward the game room and dining area

AFTER: The living room media corner, perfect for watching your highlights on SportsCenter

ALSO AFTER: A tidy little office to count Runs Created

The view from the penthouse at dawn.

Here's the floor plan

