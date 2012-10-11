Derek Jeter Finally Sold His Awesome NYC Penthouse For $15.5 Million

Photo: AP

Derek Jeter originally listed his penthouse in the Trump World Towers in NYC back in September 2010. Back then the rooms were barren, and boring.In January 2011, the listing was updated with photos of the penthouse with a completely remodeled look and feel. The price stayed at $20 million.



Unable to sell, the listing was taken down in August of 2011. It most recently went back on the market in April of 2012 for $17.5 million, and finally sold at the end of September for $15.5 million, according to the Real Deal.

The 5,425 square foot pad faces south off the 88th floor offering an incredible view of Manhattan’s skyline through huge 16′ tall windows. It has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, chef’s eat-in kitchen, dining room, den, and living room complete with a fireplace.

