Take a tour of Derek Jeter's $29 million Tampa mansion that the Yankees legend has been loaning to Tom Brady and is now on the market

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live like a sports legend?

Look no further than 58 Bahama Circle in Tampa, Florida, the address that not one, but two American athletic icons have called home. Twenty-year New York Yankees shortstop and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter owns the sprawling, 21,796 square-foot mansion. Still, it’s currently occupied by newly-minted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The stunning estate boasts eight bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a pool and spa area, a home movie theatre, a clubroom with pool and games tables as well as a full-service bar, and much more, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Even though Brady and his family live there, Jeter put the home up for sale for a whopping $US29 million in September. Now that it’s on the market, fans and real estate enthusiasts can get an unprecedented glimpse into the high-profile mansion. Check out the photos below:

Welcome to Derek Jeter’s Tampa mansion.



The New York Yankees legend’s massive estate, which is currently occupied by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family, is up for sale.

Jeter put the 21,796 square-foot home on the market in September 2020, but Brady and his family are still living in the home in the interim.

The house is located on 1.2 acres of property that boasts 345 feet of open bay on Davis Islands. Let’s take a look inside.

Marble floors and twisting staircases adorn elegant, broad hallways flanked by windows overlooking the property.

They lead to a grand concourse that is the epitome of opulence.

With tall ceilings and expansive views of the water, the living space exudes sophistication and extravagance.

And it comes with stunning features, including a massive stone fireplace and an aquarium built into the wall.

There’s even more seating than initially meets the eye.

The floor-to-ceiling windows are a nice touch, too.

And it’s just one of multiple lounge areas throughout the sprawling mansion.

The dining room has plenty of seating for guests — or teammates.

And the bright and airy kitchen features two islands plus gorgeous finishes all around.

It’s a chef’s paradise.

There’s even a breakfast nook in front of the windows.

The sleek clubroom features a full-service bar, pool and game tables, multiple TVs, and sprawling views of the bay.

The home office is a luxurious space in which to get work done.

And the multi-level home theatre can go toe-to-toe with the AMCs and Regals of the world.

There’s a fully-equipped home gym that’s literally built for a professional athlete.

The master bedroom is fit for royalty.

And there are six more bedrooms where that one came from.

All of which are spacious and boast views of the water.

And some of which even feature their own balconies.

The master bathroom is straight out of a spa.

And it’s just one of 16 washrooms in the house.

The in-law suite allows guests privacy.

And there’s plenty of space for kids to enjoy as well.

The patio lounge area — fitted with an outdoor kitchen — is perfect for entertaining on sunny and rainy days alike.

There’s more than enough space for everyone to sit and enjoy.

And a daybed for whoever needs a catnap.

There’s garage space for six cars and a majestic roundabout driveway out front.

Back outside, the pool area is on par with that of any luxury resort.

It may be even more luxurious at dusk.

The dock, which comes complete with two boat lifts, is perfect for any water sports enthusiast.

According to the listing, the residence is the largest in all of South Tampa.

With that kind of space, there are plenty of nooks and crannies boasting secret gems.

The not-so-little slice of paradise is listed for a whopping $US29 million.

According to Smith & Associates Real Estate CEO Bob Glase, whose firm is handling the sale, it’s one of the highest asking prices in the area’s history.



But all the bells and whistles don’t come cheap, and Jeter’s estate certainly has that and then some.

