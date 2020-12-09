Photos show what it looks like in the UK as citizens receive the first doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine

Victoria Jones/Pool via APA woman has the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered at Guy’s Hospital in London.
- The United Kingdom began vaccinating seniors against COVID-19 on December 8, 2020.
- The county became the first Western country to approve the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine earlier in the week.
- Here’s what it looks like in the UK on “V-Day,” when the first citizens got doses of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of trials.
The UK health regulator approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on December 2. The country became the first Western nation to approve COVID-19 vaccines outside of trials.
Andrew Milligan – Pool / Getty ImagesDeputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh waits to administer the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs to staff at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s on December 8.
The country said care-home residents and their carers would get first access to the vaccine. The country started giving doses on December 8.
Andrew Milligan – Pool / Getty ImagesSyringes containing the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs sit in a tray at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, on December 8.
The UK ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of the country’s population of roughly 67 million.
The country received 800,000 initial doses, enough for 400,000 people to get vaccinated in the country’s first wave, per UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesA consent form is filled out as the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs are administered to staff at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
UK public health officials dubbed the first day of vaccine shots “V-Day.”
Andrew Milligan/Pool via APNurse Katie McIntosh administers an injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Clinical Nurse Manager Fiona Churchill, at the Western General Hospital, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother of four, became the first person in the West to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of trials on Tuesday morning.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” Keenan told the AP. “I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
The first man to receive a vaccine in the UK outside of trials was an Englishman named William Shakespeare. One popular internet comment described the moment as “The Taming of the Flu,” a pun on literary great William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”
Stock Montage/Getty Images/JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesAn image showing William Shakespeare, 81, getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on December 8, 2020, (L) and an image of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare (R.)
UK health officials said medical staff have contacted people eligible for vaccine doses to arrange appointments.
American infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci initially criticised the UK’s “rushed” approval process, but later apologised and said he had faith in the country’s regulators.
An independent advisory committee will meet on December 10 to decide whether to recommend the US Food and Drug Administration green light the Pfizer vaccine for emergency authorised use.
Jack Hill – Pool / Getty ImagesThe first patient receiving the vaccine at the hospital Josephine Faleye (80) with senior nurse Dilhani Somaweera at the Royal Free hospital on December 8 in London, United Kingdom.
