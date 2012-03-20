Denver Nuggets Fans Are Giddy For Peyton Manning

With word coming down today that Peyton Manning will sign with the Denver Broncos, fans of the Denver Nuggets did what any NBA fan would do. They all showed up to tonight’s game wearing #18 Indianapolis Colts jerseys.



OK, maybe it wasn’t all of the Nuggets fans. Then again, with the Nuggets clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, maybe these fans are hoping Manning can play a little point guard.

Here are the screengrabs (via TNT)…

Photo: TNT

Photo: TNT

Photo: TNT

Photo: TNT

Photo: TNT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.