Images of war: 2-weeks of brutal fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan left hundreds dead before ceasefire declared

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday, two weeks after brutal clashes killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands more.

A decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan re-ignited on September 27 with both sides fighting for control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

It marked the biggest escalation since the 1990s and involves heavy artillery, warplanes, and drones.

Scroll down to see photos of what it was like in the region during this time of conflict.

Reuters Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on October 4, 2020.

Clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the region started up on September 27.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a remote mountainous region within Azerbaijan which has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces for over fifteen years after becoming autonomous during the Soviet era.

Google Maps Nagorno-Karabakh is located in the Caucasus, a mountainous region jammed between Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

For centuries, both Christians and Muslims, have fought for power over Nagorno-Karabakh.

While the majority of people from Azerbaijan are Muslim, Nagorno-Karabakh’s 140,000 inhabitants are Armenian and ethnically Christian.

In the last two weeks, the fighting in the region has started up once again after Azerbaijani forces attempted to recapture territories occupied by Armenia.

Reuters A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man, said to be a civilian, from Nagorno-Karabakh receiving medical treatment on September 27, 2020.

Both sides have been accusing each other of expanding the hostilities beyond Nagorno-Karabakh and targeting civilians.

Heavy artillery, tanks, missiles, and drones were also involved for the first time in both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

REUTERS/Stringer A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan, on October 5, 2020.

Both sides have been accused of also using cluster bombs, which have been banned under the convention on cluster munitions (CCM).

Cluster bombs are particularly dangerous because they can fail to explode on impact, meaning they can pose a threat to civilians long after conflicts have ended.

This was the first time since the 1990s that populated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh were hit by missile strikes.

Getty Man looks down at the rubble from his destroyed home in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, on October 7, 2020.

An official from Nagorno-Karabakh said earlier this week that the shelling has resulted in thousands of people being displaced from their homes.

“According to our preliminary estimates, some 50% of Karabakh’s population and 90% of women and children – or some 70,000-75,000 people – have been displaced,” they said, according to the Guardian.

Both sides accused each other of deliberately attacking civilian buildings.

AP Firefighters work as a building in a residential area burns after night shelling on October 3, 2020.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh.

AP A hole made by a shell in the roof of the Holy Saviour Cathedral during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Azerbaijan however has denied it shelled the cathedral.

“The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army,” the defence ministry said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

“Unlike the armed forces of Armenia … the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, or especially religious buildings and monuments,” they added.

A group of children was inside the cathedral at the time of the bombing, but they were not wounded, according to local media reports.

“There is no military, nothing strategic here, how can you target a church?” one resident said, according to the Guardian.

The city that was hit the worst was Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert, where most residents were left without electricity…

…and others were forced to take shelter in basements and bunkers.

AP People watch the state TV while sleeping in a bomb shelter to protect themselves from shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 28, 2020.

More than 300 people died in the conflict, although casualty claims have not been independently verified.

AP Firefighters put out a car that is on fire in Stepanakert, Nagorno Karabakh on October 4, 2020.

However, human rights organisations fear that the official death toll on both sides is actually much higher.

Getty Local people take part in a funeral ceremony on October 8, 2020, for an Azerbaijani serviceman who died in action in one of the villages bordering on Nagorno-Karabakh

After negotiations in Moscow, which were mediated by Russia’s foreign minister, both sides agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday, at 12 pm local time.

Reuters Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki.

Both sides have been asked to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia begin substantive negotiations with the purpose of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” Lavrov told reporters, according to the Guardian.

Russia’s foreign minister also said that Armenia and Azerbaijan both agreed to start seeking a lasting solution.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan on October 6, 2020.

