PHOTOS: The Sad Phenomenon Of Birds Feeding On Plastic They Mistake For Food

Kamelia Angelova
dead bird, plastic

Photo: Chris Jordan

This is sad and disgusting.Photographer Chris Jordan took pictures of dead albatrosses on the Midway Atoll, a remote cluster of islands more than 2000 miles from the nearest continent.

The photos reveal a gruesome reality — the insides of the decaying birds were filled with plastic trash. Despite being on an island far from industrial areas, the albatrosses are finding plastic bits floating in the Pacific Ocean which they eat and feed to their chicks.

