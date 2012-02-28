PHOTOS: Daytona 500 Saved By Tide Detergent

In one of those can’t-make-it-up story lines, the incredible crash involving a truck carrying jet fuel is being cleaned up by Tide detergent, and we have the photo evidence.



SEE VIDEO OF THE DAYTONA 500 CRASH HERE

This seems only fitting considering how important sponsors are to NASCAR. But it is still amazing to see that somebody was actually in charge of hauling the Tide boxes to the scene of the fire. Of course, this was done to show the folks at home that the same product (in the same containers) that that they can buy at the store is powerful enough to clean jet fuel…

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.