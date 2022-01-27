Search

See photos of a day in the life of a married trucking couple making $125,000 a year

Hannah Towey
Carla (42) and her husband Robert Holmes (54) started driving long-haul as a trucking team last year.
Carla (42) and her husband Robert Holmes (54) started driving long-haul as a trucking team last year. Courtesy of Carla Holmes
Carla wakes up at 5:30 a.m. She feeds their new puppy Arrow and gets ready for a 12-step recovery meeting.
Trucker
At 8:30 a.m. she receives their driving route: Goodyear, Arizona to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Earth City, Missouri to Vernon, California, and then back. Over the next week, they will drive 4,300 miles (6,920km).
Trucker
After running some errands and buying coffee, Robert and Carla clean and stock the truck for the trip at 11 a.m.
Stocked truck
For the rest of the afternoon, Carla and Robert shower, eat lunch, and get ready to hit the road. At 2:40 p.m. Carla logs into her “Keep Truckin” account and starts driving while Robert sleeps in the cab. A truck’s “sleeper cab” is a compartment located behind the front seats with a small bed inside.
Rob Holmes sleeps in the truck
At 5:45 p.m., Carla stops in Tolleson, AZ at Blue Beacon Truck Wash. The cleaning service wraps up around 7:30 p.m. and costs a total of $US71 ($AU100).
Truck waash
At 7:48 p.m. Carla arrives at the first pickup location in Arizona. At 11:50 pm, Carla and Robert switch shifts. The trailer isn’t ready until shortly after midnight.
Rob brushes his teeth
At 12:10 a.m. the truck is connected to the trailer and the couple heads off to Little Rock, Arkansas. At half-past midnight, Carla goes to bed in the truck sleeper.
Rob locks the trailer
Robert drives through the night. Carla wakes up at 7:30 a.m. for their 30-minute break. They both use the restroom, get coffee and food, and check their messages.
Truck stop restroom
At 8:05 a.m. Robert begins driving again down Interstate 10. They stop briefly to let Arrow use the bathroom at 8:45 a.m.
Trucker
At 11:15 am Robert stops for fuel. They buy a new Garmin GPS navigator because their old one broke a few hours earlier. It costs $US432.99 ($AU613) ($US265.06 ($AU375) was paid with Pilot Points and $US167.93 ($AU238) was paid out of pocket).
GPS
Around noon, they walk Arrow. Carla switches shifts with Robert.
Carla takes the wheel
1:30 pm: Pit stop at Harley Davidson for some souvenirs.
Shirts
4:00 pm: They stop at a rest area and let Arrow outside.
Walking arrow
8:00 pm: Carla takes a 30-minute break from driving on an off-ramp while she feeds and walks Arrow.
Pit stop
At midnight, they arrive at UPS Arkansas where they drop the trailer and switch drivers.By 1:30 am they’re hooked up to a new trailer and headed to Earth City, Missouri.
Arkansas trucker
Seven hours later, they arrive in Missouri at 8:30 a.m. They drop the second trailer off and hook up to the next one. Carla uses the women’s restroom in UPS and brushes her teeth.
Carla brushes her teeth
At 8:43 a.m. they stop for fuel and take a 30-minute break to eat. Then they’re off to the last stop in California!
Rob fuels up the truck
About the Author
Hannah Towey