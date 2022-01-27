See photos of a day in the life of a married trucking couple making $125,000 a year

Carla wakes up at 5:30 a.m. She feeds their new puppy Arrow and gets ready for a 12-step recovery meeting.

At 8:30 a.m. she receives their driving route: Goodyear, Arizona to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Earth City, Missouri to Vernon, California, and then back. Over the next week, they will drive 4,300 miles (6,920km).

After running some errands and buying coffee, Robert and Carla clean and stock the truck for the trip at 11 a.m.

For the rest of the afternoon, Carla and Robert shower, eat lunch, and get ready to hit the road. At 2:40 p.m. Carla logs into her “Keep Truckin” account and starts driving while Robert sleeps in the cab. A truck’s “sleeper cab” is a compartment located behind the front seats with a small bed inside.

At 5:45 p.m., Carla stops in Tolleson, AZ at Blue Beacon Truck Wash. The cleaning service wraps up around 7:30 p.m. and costs a total of $US71 ($AU100).

At 7:48 p.m. Carla arrives at the first pickup location in Arizona. At 11:50 pm, Carla and Robert switch shifts. The trailer isn’t ready until shortly after midnight.

At 12:10 a.m. the truck is connected to the trailer and the couple heads off to Little Rock, Arkansas. At half-past midnight, Carla goes to bed in the truck sleeper.

Robert drives through the night. Carla wakes up at 7:30 a.m. for their 30-minute break. They both use the restroom, get coffee and food, and check their messages.

At 8:05 a.m. Robert begins driving again down Interstate 10. They stop briefly to let Arrow use the bathroom at 8:45 a.m.

At 11:15 am Robert stops for fuel. They buy a new Garmin GPS navigator because their old one broke a few hours earlier. It costs $US432.99 ($AU613) ($US265.06 ($AU375) was paid with Pilot Points and $US167.93 ($AU238) was paid out of pocket).

Around noon, they walk Arrow. Carla switches shifts with Robert.

1:30 pm: Pit stop at Harley Davidson for some souvenirs.

4:00 pm: They stop at a rest area and let Arrow outside.

8:00 pm: Carla takes a 30-minute break from driving on an off-ramp while she feeds and walks Arrow.

At midnight, they arrive at UPS Arkansas where they drop the trailer and switch drivers.By 1:30 am they’re hooked up to a new trailer and headed to Earth City, Missouri.

Seven hours later, they arrive in Missouri at 8:30 a.m. They drop the second trailer off and hook up to the next one. Carla uses the women’s restroom in UPS and brushes her teeth.