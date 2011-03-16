Stunning Photos Of Post-Apocalyptic Japan

Photo: ap

The images coming out of Japan are looking more and more like the end of the world.The FT describes Rikuzentakata as like stepping into a photograph of Hiroshima after the bomb. Local resident Kazuhiko Oikawa calls it “a scene of hell.”



Around 18,000 people are missing in this one town alone.

A mannequin head lies in the tsunami debris in near Fukushima Nuke Plant A mannequin head lies in the tsunami debris Tuesday, March 15, 2011, in Soma city, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, four days after a massive earthquake and tsunami struck the country's north east coast. (AP Photo/Wally Santana) Local people search their destroyed house in Rikuzentakata Local people search their destroyed houses in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan, Monday, March 14, 2011, three days after northeastern coastal towns were devastated by an earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye) Japanese soldiers atop a house in Daigasaki Japanese soldiers atop a house conduct a search operation in Daigasaki, near Sendai, Monday, March 14, 2011 following Friday's massive earthquake and the ensuing tsunami. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa) People line up for kerosene in Hitachi People line up to get kerosene in Hitachi in Ibaraki Prefecture (state) Monday, March 14, 2011, three days after a powerful earthquake-triggered tsunami hit the country's northeast coast. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Kenichi Unaki) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY The upper part of a house washed away in Minimisanrikucho CORRECTS SOURCE - In this March 13, 2011 photo, people look at the upper part of a house washed away by tsunami in Minamisanrikucho in Miyagi Prefecture, two days after a powerful earthquake-triggered tsunami hit the country's northeast coast. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Hiroaki Ohno) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY A car lies in the sand in Toyoma A car lies in the sand of the seaside town of Toyoma, northern Japan, as residents began to clear debris from their homes Monday, March 14, 2011, three days after a giant quake and tsunami struck the country's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Vehicles destroyed by the tsunami in Hitachinaka In this photo taken Friday, March 11, 2011, an aerial view shows vehicles washed away by an earthquake triggered tsunami in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan. The country's biggest recorded earthquake slammed into its eastern coast Friday. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Atsushi Taketazu) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY More vehicles smouldering from a fire Firefighters, bottom, hose over still smouldering cars among hundreds vehicles being swept and caught fire following a devastating tsunami in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, a day after strong earthquakes hit the area. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Atsushi Takedazu) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY Container cargoes are scattered in Sendai Container cargoes spread out on the ground in an industrial complex in Sendai, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011. Japan launched a massive military rescue operation Saturday after a giant, quake-fed tsunami killed hundreds of people and turned the northeastern coast into a swampy wasteland, while authorities braced for a possible meltdown at a nuclear reactor. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye) Factory facilities look damaged in Sendai Factory facilities look damaged in an industrial complex in Sendai, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011. Japan launched a massive military rescue operation Saturday after a giant, quake-fed tsunami killed hundreds of people and turned the northeastern coast into a swampy wasteland, while authorities braced for a possible meltdown at a nuclear reactor. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye) Debris fills the road in Kesennuma Vehicles and the rubbles cover a road in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011, after being washed away by an earthquake-triggered tsunami. The powerful tsunami created by one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded swept away Japan's east coast Friday. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbum, Miho Iketani) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY Search and rescue in Kessnuma Rescuers conduct search operation amidst smouldering debris in Kesennuma, northern Japan Monday, March 14, 2011 following Friday's massive earthquake and the ensuing tsunami. (AP Photo/Yomiuri Shimbun, Miho Ikeya) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT People walk through the streets of Miyako People walk by a car got stuck into a building in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture (state), northern Japan, Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, a day after a strong earthquake-triggered devastating tsunami hit the area. (AP Photo/Takashi Ozaki, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY A vehicle leans over a telephone pole in Kesennuma A vehicle leans over on a telephone pole in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011, after being washed away by an earthquake-triggered tsunami. The powerful tsunami created by one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded swept away Japan's east coast Friday. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbum, Miho Iketani) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY A plane and vehicles are submerged in debris in Natori city A plane and vehicles are submerged in debris washed away by a devastating tsunami in Natori city, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, one day after strong earthquakes hit the area. (AP Photo/Hiroto Sekiguchi, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY Rescuers in Ishinomake Japan defence Force personell help people go through the flooded area by boats in Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture (state), northern Japan, Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, a day after a strong earthquake-triggered devastating tsunami hit the area. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY Buildings are submerged in Yamamoto Buildings are submerged after an earthquake-triggered tsunami hit Yamamoto town in Miyagi prefecture (state), Japan, Friday March 11, 2011. The ferocious tsunami spawned by one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded slammed Japan's eastern coasts. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY A 74-year-old man walks through destruction in Sendai Ryohei Aihara, 74, walks by debris in Sendai, northeastern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011, following Friday's 8.9-magnitude quake and the tsunami it spawned hit the country's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) He never expected to see this A man snaps a picture of the aftermath of tsunami following Friday's massive tsunami triggered by a powerful earthquake in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa) Rescuers look for survivors in Iwate Prefecture Rescue workers look for survivors while going through debris in Rikuzentakada People in Iwate Prefecture (State), Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, a day after a strong earthquake-triggered devastating tsunami hit the northern Japan. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Masamine Kawaguchi) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY A firefighter runs through Sendai A firefighter runs at the site of a massive tsunami, triggered by a powerful earthquake in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa) An elderly man is rescued from Natori city An elderly man is being carried by Self-defence Force member in the tsunami-torn Natori city, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday morning, March 12, 2011, one day after strong earthquakes hit the area. (AP Photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun, Yasushi Kanno) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY Now see images from the day of DISASTER: Incredible Pictures And Videos From The Japan Tsunami >

