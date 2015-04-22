PHOTOS DAY 2: The storm that's smashing Sydney

The cyclonic storm battering Sydney continues to cause chaos across the state’s three biggest cities.

By this morning the SES had received around 8000 calls, with one spokesperson saying last night the rescue service was 300 calls an hour, which caused this system to over-load.

Many roads in suburbs surrounding Sydney are still blocked by fallen trees, public transport services in the city have been diverted and some cancelled, while outlining areas such as the northern beaches have now been without power for more than two days.

The NSW SES reports that a severe weather warning remains in place for an intense low pressure system situated over the Hunter location, but it is expected to ease as it moves south along the coast.

See the impact of the storm here.

A photo posted by Jaclyn Handerhan (@the_great_handini) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:58pm PDT

A photo posted by Bridgeview Hotel – Willoughby (@bridgeviewhotel) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:57pm PDT

A photo posted by Aprilla (@aprillaq) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:14pm PDT

A photo posted by Gemma Cahill (@gemmaecahill) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT

A video posted by etsydney (@etsydney) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

A photo posted by hugh (@hwstallard) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:33pm PDT

A photo posted by Emma Vidgen (@emma_vee) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:28pm PDT

A photo posted by hugh (@hwstallard) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:24pm PDT

A photo posted by OzGoofyPrincess (@ozgoofyprincess) on Apr 21, 2015 at 8:38am PDT

A photo posted by @tpbucks on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

A photo posted by @ajamanu on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:14pm PDT

A photo posted by Abby Marshall (@abbytravel) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:01pm PDT

A photo posted by Abby Marshall (@abbytravel) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:03pm PDT

A photo posted by Amanda Edwards (@miss_eddie) on Apr 21, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT

A video posted by stephanie louise (@steph_jacks) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:42pm PDT

A photo posted by June (@walklikeaduck) on Apr 21, 2015 at 10:37am PDT

A photo posted by Tabasco & Sheridan (@miss_harbinger) on Apr 21, 2015 at 8:16am PDT

A photo posted by Ko Ko (@k0k0naing) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:42am PDT

A photo posted by Aleeda Lowe (@aleedalowe) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:25am PDT

A photo posted by Kaiwan Irani (@kaiwanirani) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:18am PDT

A video posted by Anna Valentin (@annamated86) on Apr 21, 2015 at 1:49pm PDT

A photo posted by rodgergw (@rodgergw) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

A photo posted by Bryan Stranahan (@stranaconda) on Apr 21, 2015 at 3:46am PDT

A photo posted by WARRINGAH (@warringah) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:53am PDT

A photo posted by Mel Jelfs, Northern Beaches (@events2inspire) on Apr 21, 2015 at 3:05am PDT

A photo posted by The Sydney Morning Herald (@sydneymorningherald) on Apr 20, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

A photo posted by Pro Kayaks (@prokayaks) on Apr 20, 2015 at 5:58pm PDT

A photo posted by Mitch Waters (@m_saltwaters) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:56pm PDT

A photo posted by Patricia (@youforgotyoureffingtea) on Apr 20, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT

A photo posted by Jason Strange (@jasestraya) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

A photo posted by Mz G (@msz_gi) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

A photo posted by Colin Farrell (@thecolinfarrell) on Apr 21, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

A video posted by Renata Brak (@renatabrak) on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:28pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.