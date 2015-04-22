PHOTOS DAY 2: The storm that's smashing Sydney

Sarah Kimmorley

The cyclonic storm battering Sydney continues to cause chaos across the state’s three biggest cities.

By this morning the SES had received around 8000 calls, with one spokesperson saying last night the rescue service was 300 calls an hour, which caused this system to over-load.

Many roads in suburbs surrounding Sydney are still blocked by fallen trees, public transport services in the city have been diverted and some cancelled, while outlining areas such as the northern beaches have now been without power for more than two days.

The NSW SES reports that a severe weather warning remains in place for an intense low pressure system situated over the Hunter location, but it is expected to ease as it moves south along the coast.

See the impact of the storm here.

