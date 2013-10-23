Tour The $US45 Million Falcon 5X Private Jet, Featuring A Skylight

Dassault The Dassault Falcon 5X is the first private jet with a skylight.

French aircraft manufacturer Dassault has unveiled its first all-new private jet design in a decade, and it’s a doozy.

The Falcon 5X has room for 16 passengers. It’s equipped with new Snecma Silvercrest engines that Dassault says make it more fuel efficient than competitors like Bombardier’s Global 5000 (by 35%) and Gulfstream’s G450 (by 30%).

The 5X will have a $US45 million price tag, according to Aviation Week.

That puts it well below the $US65 million Gulfstream G650, still the biggest, fastest, and overall best private jet money can buy. But Dassault strikes a blow with a cabin that is actually wider and taller (albeit shorter) than that of the G650.

And, for cool points more than practicality, it even has a skylight — an industry first.

