Photos show crowd of around 1,500 packed together and maskless on White House South Lawn for Trump's speech at the RNC

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Guests gather to watch U.S. President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

During the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, a crowd formed on the White House South Lawn to hear President Donald Trump speak, with little social distancing or mask wearing.

With a crowd estimated at around 1,500, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “a number of people” on site would be tested for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg News.

An official release from the Trump campaign did not specifically mention masks or testing, saying that the company Patronus Medical is conducting “strict protocols” that will be “in full compliance with multiple guidelines.”

Chairs being assembled on the lawn in the late afternoon drew initial concern for their lack of spacing, with most of the spots sitting only inches apart.

Guests start taking their seats 3 1/2 hours before the 1030pm speech by Pres Trump. His campaign says a leading medical firm was hired to ensure that "certain proper protocols" are in place for the health and safety of GOP convention venues. pic.twitter.com/5fDRMJ62Dp — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2020

Then, once the crowd began forming around sunset, a lack of mask wearing became apparent to reporters and photographers on the scene.

In fact, few guests seen wearing a mask during the pre-show entertainment. pic.twitter.com/6ZBX6F6VjM — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “a number of people” at the event will be tested, according to Bloomberg News.

The Trump campaign’s statement on coronavirus protocols for the final night of the convention was vague, and did not specify what the testing situation would be or whether masks would be mandatory.

“Patronus Medical, a leading medical, safety, and health company, has worked in partnership with the Republican National Committee to make certain proper protocols are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals at convention venues.”“These strict protocols are in full compliance with multiple guidelines set forth by the United States Centres for Disease Control, the District of Columbia Department of Public Health, and other leading authorities on health safety.”

Like other Trump campaign events, mask wearing was scant as attendees waited for the president to speak.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images People wait for US President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020.

Mask wearing at Trump rallies has been a lingering issue of the 2020 campaign since the debacle in Tulsa back in June.

While it is unknown precisely where he contracted the virus, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died from COVID-19 a little more than a month after the Trump Tulsa Rally, where he was in attendance. He was hospitalized with the virus two weeks later.

Herman Cain died today after a long fight with coronavirus. Below is a photo of Cain in a crowd of people without a mask at Trump's Oklahoma rally last month. pic.twitter.com/5mDe9mznID — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 30, 2020

Two days after Cain announced positive test result, he expressed support for the Trump campaign’s decision not to require masks at the Mount Rushmore Fourth of July rally.

Some attendees did wear masks

Alex Wong/Getty Images Pat Cipollone (R), White House counsel for U.S. President Donald Trump, looks on as Trump prepares to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests.

Several notable Republicans were spotted on the South Lawn

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Guests gather to watch U.S. President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch Trump defender in Congress, has flouted mask wearing mandates on the floor and was not wearing one Thursday night

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images US Representative (R-OH) Jim Jordan talks with another attendee ahead of US President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27,

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, on the other hand, masked up and posed for the camera

AUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is seen giving a thumb’s up ahead of US President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020.

