Ronaldo And Messi Battled In This Weekend's Biggest Sporting Event

Photo: GolTV

It is La Liga in Spain.It is Barcelona versus Real Madrid.



It is Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is El Clásico.

And this time, with just four matches remaining for each team, and only four points separating the two teams in the standings, Messi and his Barςa teammates were in a must-win situation.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the latest instalment of one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.