Ronaldo And Messi Battled In This Weekend's Biggest Sporting Event

Cork Gaines
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo: GolTV

It is La Liga in Spain.It is Barcelona versus Real Madrid.

It is Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is El Clásico.

And this time, with just four matches remaining for each team, and only four points separating the two teams in the standings, Messi and his Barςa teammates were in a must-win situation.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the latest instalment of one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

The scene was Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona

The Barcelona fans created this gorgeous Tifo prior to the game

Prior to the game, the two teams gathered side-by-side in the tunnel

The rivalry may be bitter, but the players are not

Lionel Messi applauds the more than 99,000 fans in attendance

The two best soccer players in the world greeted each other prior to the match

This angle shows just what Sami Khedira had to do to get his boot on the ball

Pepe seemed amused by his yellow card

Messi expressed some frustration to the referee as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime

Rain was a big problem for the players all game

But the flag went up for offside

Replay should it was a good call, although just barely

Some idiot in the stands had a laser pointer

Messi wasn't too happy with what he thought was Ramos exaggerating an injury

It is amazing Messi ever scores considering the muggings he has to put up with

Ronaldo's bid for a second goal was just deflected over the crossbar

But it wasn't needed as Real Madrid won 2-1

And Messi and Barcelona probably lost their last chance to win this season's La Liga trophy

On a side note, Ronaldo is a good lookin' fella, except apparently when celebrating

