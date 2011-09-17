Creepy Pictures From The Hidden 5th Floor Of A North Korean Hotel

Get revenge a thousand hundred times against the Americans.

Photo: The Monsoon Diaries

The tallest occupied building in North Korea, the Yanggakdo Hotel, towers over Pyonghang, harboring a secret.The fifth floor is missing from the elevator panel, and while it can be accessed by stairs, it’s off-limits to hotel guests.



The restriction didn’t keep Calvin Sun from venturing into the forbidden floor with the video camera he smuggled through customs. “I had a FlipHD and told them it was my 2nd music player. It worked,” he wrote on his travel blog Monsoon Diaries.

Over four trips during his two-night stay, Sun and his companions found their way to the fifth floor and posted what they found.

The unlisted level is likely a communications compound where Party members monitor hotel rooms via video and phone taps, but alternate theories abound.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.