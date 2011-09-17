Photo: The Monsoon Diaries
The tallest occupied building in North Korea, the Yanggakdo Hotel, towers over Pyonghang, harboring a secret.The fifth floor is missing from the elevator panel, and while it can be accessed by stairs, it’s off-limits to hotel guests.
The restriction didn’t keep Calvin Sun from venturing into the forbidden floor with the video camera he smuggled through customs. “I had a FlipHD and told them it was my 2nd music player. It worked,” he wrote on his travel blog Monsoon Diaries.
Over four trips during his two-night stay, Sun and his companions found their way to the fifth floor and posted what they found.
The unlisted level is likely a communications compound where Party members monitor hotel rooms via video and phone taps, but alternate theories abound.
Let's prepare thoroughly in order to defeat the invaders. The Japanese invaders slaughtered innocent, law-abiding citizens. 1,000,000 slaughtered/killed; 6,000,000 forced arrests; 2,000,000 sex slaves
And the creepiest: This bomb is the product of the Americans. Every product of the Americans is our enemy. Get revenge a thousand hundred times against the Americans
