PHOTOS: Crazy Lines In New York For The iPad 3

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The iPad 3 came out this morning and everyone is very excited. So excited that they are waiting hours on line just to get it!Here are some photos from the crazy scenes in New York at the Grand Central and 59th St. Apple Stores.



