PHOTOS: Crazy Lines In New York For The iPad 3

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The iPad 3 came out this morning and everyone is very excited. So excited that they are waiting hours on line just to get it!Here are some photos from the crazy scenes in New York at the Grand Central and 59th St. Apple Stores.
These ladies are really excited about getting the new iPad. The cards are your reservation number and let you get in the store.
Total score. She's keeping an eye on the crazies in line to make sure they don't try stealing her iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.