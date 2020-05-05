6 couples working from home together in their tiny apartments during lockdown show how they make it work

Mariah Kulak City dwellers are using their kitchen and living room furniture to create makeshift office setups.

More people are working from home than ever before. For couples who live in city apartments, creating a remote work setup can be a challenge.

Six couples shared their remote work setups with Insider and showed the innovative ways they’re balancing living and doing their jobs all from the same space.

“Don’t work from the couch!” I read from my company’s well-meaning email with tips on how to best work remotely, and keep a healthy work-life balance.

Sat on my couch, I looked up at the 400-square-foot apartment I shared with my partner in Manhattan. There wasn’t one spot that could fit even the smallest of desks. We’ve got the bed, the couch, and two rock-hard folding chairs to choose from. So the couch it would have to be.

When offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and other US cities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, working from home became a reality for those who normally commuted daily. Now, non-essential employees are doing their jobs from home for the foreseeable future.

The internet is awash with tips on how to create the most productive work-from-home space. But for couples who live in crowded metropolitan areas, much of this advice is nothing more than wishful thinking.

One-bedroom apartments and studios weren’t built with remote work in mind, so couples are innovating with special furniture, makeshift bathroom offices, and a bit of patience to make their long-term work-from-home setups the best they can be.

Alli Guerra, a branded content producer who lives in Brooklyn, uses a desk her girlfriend fashioned out of spare shelves.

Alli Guerra

Guerra decided to move in with her girlfriend on March 17 when Governor Cuomo mentioned the possibility of a stay-at-home order. Now, they both live and work in a two-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, which Guerra said is a rare and wonderful luxury.

“We’re pretty fortunate that my girlfriend’s place has a small spare bedroom, so I work in that space and she works in the dining and living room area. Our dining table is fairly large, so she uses one half as her temporary office and the other half is reserved for eating and non-work [activities],” Guerra told Insider.

Guerra didn’t bring a desk with her in the move, however, so her girlfriend built her one with extra closet shelves she no longer needed. Then, Guerra bought a simple folding table to use as a laptop stand.

She said the biggest challenge hasn’t been work, but finding alone time.

“Being alone while not being able to really leave the house can be challenging, but we communicate how we’re feeling and do what we can to maintain the boundaries we need to stay sane,” Guerra said, like taking walks individually or spending time apart in separate rooms.

Rae Lambert and her partner live in a 400-square-foot studio in Manhattan. Their bathroom is their conference room.

Rae Lambert

Lambert, the co-founder of a product marketing agency, and her partner Ryan, a data scientist, both started working from home on March 12. Before that, Ryan worked from home two times weekly, and Lambert worked from home daily.

Despite being acclimated to remote work prior to the pandemic, Lambert said working from home together daily has been a challenge, particularly when it comes to taking calls.

“In a studio, it’s hard to both be on calls at the same time so we draw straws to see who has to take theirs from the bathroom,” Lambert told Insider. “We’re also struggling with a general lack of focus and motivation from being cooped up. New Yorkers are not home-bodies!”

When they aren’t using their dining table for work, they take off the retractable monitor arms so they can use the space to hang out and eat together.

Meghan Morris, a finance reporter in New York City, and her fiancé rely on a folding coffee table.

Meghan Morris

The coffee tabletop is attached to brackets so Morris, 26, can pull it to desk-height while sitting on the couch. Her fiancé who works in tech sits at a desk in the corner of their living space.

Morris said it’s been difficult to heed advice for finding a dedicated office area, so they’re doing the best they can with the furniture they have.

“I’d love to follow that advice, but it’s not physically possible in a one-bedroom, at least in a Manhattan-sized apartment, with two or more working people,” Morris said.

She said the most difficult part of working remotely has been sitting on the couch and experiencing more back and shoulder pain than usual, but she hopes buying a new desk chair will fix that problem.

Morris’s coffee table also has hidden storage, which has been useful in their one-bedroom Manhattan apartment.

Meghan Morris

Social media manager Mariah Kulak and her boyfriend both work from their living room in Brooklyn.

Mariah Kulak

Kulak uses the kitchen table while her boyfriend uses the coffee table as a desk.

Andrea Schmitz, a motion graphics designer, spends her days playing loud videos. Her boyfriend, working next to her, is a family therapy graduate student who needs quiet.

Andrea Schmitz

Schmitz, 28, said the nature of her job and her boyfriend’s job have clashed since working from home in their apartment in Astoria, Queens.

Her job involves playing videos out loud while his involves taking lots of private calls.

They sit at side-by-side desks, which made the problem more apparent, but Schmitz said she enjoys having a dedicated spot for her desktop computer. When her boyfriend needs more privacy, he sits at a table behind their couch in the living room.

When there’s tension between Schmitz and her boyfriend, they confront it head-on.

“There was a point after a week or so of quarantine where we were super frustrated with each other, so we had a moment of just holding each other’s arms and screaming into each other’s faces to let off steam,” Schmitz told Insider. “It was nice.”

Anneke Ball, a producer who lives in New York City with her partner, tried to manage working from their studio. They couldn’t take it, and eventually drove to Vermont to stay with family in a bigger space.

Anneke Ball

“We literally had zero space for the two of us. He had to go in the bathroom whenever I needed to record something,” Ball told Insider.

She said the table they bought to both work at, pictured above, but it was too big for their tiny studio and they had to fold it back up at the end of every work day to have enough space to move around.

In the end, they decided driving to Vermont was a better long-term decision.

