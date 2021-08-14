20 photos show what a typical day is like for a couple hiking 3,000 miles from Mexico to Canada

Renee Miller and Tim Beissinger developed their love of thru-hiking together.

The couple, who are American but live in Germany, have been married for almost eight years. They were both 33 at the time of writing.

Beissinger grew up hiking through Boy Scouts, while Miller was an athlete who often did endurance challenges.

“We both did an Ironman race in 2014,” Beissinger said. “After that, it was like, what comes next? And we love the outdoors, so why not do something outdoors and very endurance-focused.”

After watching the movie “Wild,” Beissinger and Miller got the idea to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada in 2018, which is 2,650 miles (4,265km). It was a thru-hike, which is a long-distance hike in one direction.

They loved the experience, and they knew that they wanted to do a similar challenge as soon as they could.