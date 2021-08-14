20 photos show what a typical day is like for a couple hiking 3,000 miles from Mexico to Canada

- Renee Miller and Tim Beissinger are hiking the Continental Divide Trail from Mexico to Canada.
- They have become TikTok famous by documenting their journey.
- They spoke to Insider about what a day in their life on the over 3,000-mile (4,828km) trail is like.
Beissinger grew up hiking through Boy Scouts, while Miller was an athlete who often did endurance challenges.
“We both did an Ironman race in 2014,” Beissinger said. “After that, it was like, what comes next? And we love the outdoors, so why not do something outdoors and very endurance-focused.”
After watching the movie “Wild,” Beissinger and Miller got the idea to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada in 2018, which is 2,650 miles (4,265km). It was a thru-hike, which is a long-distance hike in one direction.
They loved the experience, and they knew that they wanted to do a similar challenge as soon as they could.
The couple told Insider it took from 2018 to 2021 to financially and mentally prepare for the trip.
Beissinger, who is a professor, reduced his work to part-time so he would have ample months free for the trip, and Miller quit her job.
They ended the lease on their apartment and put their belongings in storage before they started their journey on May 3.
They aim to finish the hike by the end of September.
Insider spoke to the couple on the 100th day of their journey to learn more about what a day on the Continental Divide Trail is like.
They were about 60% of the way finished with their trip at the time of writing.
The couple said their daily goal is to hike from sunrise to sunset, carrying their packs.
Each of their packs only weighs about 10 pounds (5kg), which helps them go long distances without additional strain.
“We’re always thinking about food,” Miller told Insider.
Miller and Beissinger have both lost at least 10 pounds (5kg) since they started the hike.
For breakfast, they eat things like grits or overnight oats and drink multiple cups of coffee.
But at the time of writing, they were up to 28.
By slowly building speed, they have been able to ensure they don’t injure themselves along the way.
“We don’t challenge ourselves and say, ‘Let’s do 40 miles (64km) today,’ and then injure ourselves,” Beissinger said. “We try to stay pretty consistent from one day to the next, and if we’re going to increase, we do it slowly so our bodies are used to it.”
They started off in a desert climate, and they’ve since moved on to more lush areas, even encountering cold fronts.
“We’ve had some rainy days and even once a snowstorm,” Miller said.
“It’s rained more days than it hasn’t,” Beissinger added, which has been a bit difficult.
The couple told Insider that weather has been one of the biggest challenges throughout their journey.
“We’re making sure we’re hiking as much of the official trail as we legally can,” Beissinger added.
“We’re also making sure to connect every footstep between Mexico and Canada,” he went on to say. “When there are fire detours, that means we have to leave the trail and hike usually way down to a highway and then walk on whatever highway is parallel to the trail for sometimes a long time and then go back up to the trail, which typically adds miles and hurts our feet.”
When they happen by a stream or other natural source of running water, the couple will also rinse off and soak their feet.
They have to turn to troughs when water is more scarce, as was the case in the first leg of their journey.
“Our most unexpected and challenging experience on the trail was back in New Mexico when water was scarce, we were counting on a spring flowing and we got there and the spring had gone dry,” Beissinger said.
“We had an 11-mile (18km) backward detour to get to the last water source,” he said. “And then we had to fill up water there to carry for 30 miles (48km), which was like a day and a half at that point to the next water source.”
“It added 22 miles (35km) to the hike and was not planned or wanted or expected,” he said.
Water has been much more plentiful as they’ve moved farther north.
They filter it into two plastic bottles to make it clean.
They also pick up packages of gear and supplies they send to themselves along the way.
Beissinger also said the days pass quickly because he and Miller enjoy spending so much time together.
“We like each other,” he joked. “We like to talk to each other and sometimes when the day’s getting hard, we’ll say like, ‘OK, do you have any talking points?’ Then we try to come up with something interesting to mull over.”
Sometimes, they chat about what their next adventure will be, but they said they mostly focus on their current journey.
“There’s a weather window that everybody has to start this trail in April or May, and everybody has to finish in September or early October at the latest,” Beissinger said. “So that means that we just see the same people on the trail and in every town over and over again.”
They’ve formed friendships with their fellow hikers, who are sometimes featured in their TikToks.
“They tend to be interesting people who are supportive,” he added. “It’s really fun to meet all these other hikers.”
“There’s definitely a community feeling out here,” Miller said.
Hikers also give each other trail names, adding to the communal vibe. Beissinger and Miller were aptly nicknamed Tik and Tok.
They just have to find a spot that is flat, dry, and far enough away from a water source.
Because they travel so light, they use items that serve multiple purposes when they sleep.
For instance, their waterproof clothing bags double as pillows each night.
The sheets keep their gear dry, and they’re much cheaper than mats you could buy from camping stores.
“Why spend a bunch of money on an inferior product when something from a construction dumpster works just as well?” Beissinger said.
“We are often passing through really small towns that don’t sell nutritious, lightweight food,” Beissinger told Insider. “By mailing it to ourselves, we can make sure that we have at least some food that’s tasty and nutritious.”
“It’s supplemented with lots of unhealthy stuff too, but it’s good to have something healthy every day,” he went on to say.
“We just made sure that all of those dinners had carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables and flavoring so that we could really have one good meal a day,” Miller said of the 100 dinners.
Miller’s mom is mailing the meals to the couple at P.O. boxes along the route so they can keep their packs light.
As they demonstrated on TikTok, they soak the food, cook it on a portable stove, soak it again, and then it’s ready to eat.
“It’s very simple,” Miller said of their life on the trail. “We are free to think about whatever comes to mind, and our only concern is where’s the next water source.”
“The simplicity of doing this hike is surprising and fulfilling,” Beissinger added.
“Every day we feel like we accomplished our goal, and it’s a very fulfilling feeling to say, ‘OK, did we hike our miles today? Yes, we did. We’ve eaten. We can go to sleep,'” he said.
You can follow Miller and Beissinger’s journey on TikTok and on their blog.