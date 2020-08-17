A former corporate trainer who used to spend his days running seminars about strategy and motivation gave up his six-figure salary to live in a van with 10 rescue dogs. We got a look into his life.

Courtesy of Lee Asher Lee Asher lives in a converted school bus with his 10 rescue dogs.

Lee Asher travels around the US with his 10 rescue dogs and runs an eponymous foundation, The Asher House, to encourage people to consider adoption over shopping for pets.

For about 10 months a year, they live in a converted, 37-foot-long school bus.

Before his life on the road, Asher was a corporate trainer making six figures. He quit his job in September 2017, after which he came up with the idea to travel with his own rescue dogs and save as many more as possible.

Here’s a look inside Asher’s bus, where he and his ten dogs travel and sleep. It includes a full kitchen, a bathroom, a loft bed, and a rooftop deck.

Molly was terrified of men. Cali needed a friend. Butters was severely abused. Bo couldn’t relax. Lillie had seizures. Stella was going to get euthanised. Tony was overweight. Queen was old and alone. Penny was petrified of everything, and Sammy had heartworm.

All 10 of these dogs couldn’t find suitable a home – and so Lee Asher adopted all of them.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Asher – who now travels the US in a converted school bus with all 10 dogs – said that resisting attachment is the hardest muscle to build.

“It’s not about what I want. It’s about what is best for the animals, and that’s what makes fostering so difficult,” he said. “You really have to tell yourself from the beginning, ‘I’m not keeping the dog.'”

Last month, Asher fostered Koda, a Malamute who Asher described as his dream dog.

“I wanted to keep her,” he said. “She travelled with us for a while. I loved her so much.”

When Asher took Koda to the vet for a check-up, the veterinarian said that Koda looked like her own dog who recently died. She said her daughter couldn’t go to school because of the coronavirus pandemic and was missing her pup.

“I just knew it was a message from the universe saying give her this dog,” Asher said. “This is her dog.”

So he did.

Asher has been on the road with his pack for almost three years, and he says both he and his dogs prefer it to life in his house in Tahoe, California, where they live for about two months each year.

Here is what their life looks like when they’re on the road.

Lee Asher has always been passionate about rescue animals — especially dogs. He has ten rescue dogs and they travel around the US together in a converted school bus.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Asher and his pack hosted adoption events in cities around the country to encourage people to rescue dogs rather than shop for them. Recently, Asher’s events have been replaced with virtual meetings.

This is the Asher pack’s third year on the road, and their events have helped many dogs find homes. Through social media, they have found homes for more.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

“I’m driving this bus filled with all these animals that never would have experienced this adventure without me,” Asher told Business Insider. ” And I never would have experienced this adventure without them.”

Courtesy of Lee Asher

But Asher didn’t always live on the road. Before he took to the vanlife, Asher was a corporate trainer making a paycheck in the low six figures.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Asher used to give seminars at sales organisations to motivate employees and help them strategize. When he quit his job in 2017 with no job and no plan, he was living in Los Angeles and spending $US2,500 a month on rent.

“I quit to come up with an idea for something that would be the last job I ever had,” he told Business Insider.

For his first six months of life on the road, Asher was broke and racking up credit card debt. But as The Asher House grew, he started getting sponsorships. Today, Canidae dog food sponsors the pack.

Asher now spends the majority of the year living in a converted school bus with his dogs. The bus cost Asher $US65,000 and is 37 feet long.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Asher told Business Insider he spends about $US8,000 a month on vet bills, dog food, and gas.

The first thing you see when walking up the bus’ steps is the dashboard, which has been converted into a dog bed.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

While Asher is driving, three to five dogs will keep him company on the dash.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Past the driver’s seat, the bus features a full kitchen. Asher and his dogs eat one large meal each day.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

There’s more lounging space next to the kitchen.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Three or four pups sleep on the couch at a time, Asher said. He also has several dog beds around the bus.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Towards the back of the bus, there is a bathroom …

Courtesy of Lee Asher

… and a loft bed that’s two feet short of queen-sized. “I had to cut two feet off of the mattress to fit,” Asher explained.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

The bed is first come first serve for the dogs. “I have a very small space in the corner and usually five or six dogs will sleep in the bed,” Asher said.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

On top of the bus, there’s a rooftop deck. When Asher wakes up, he meditates up here. When it’s nice out, he brings a sleeping bag and a couple of dogs to the roof for a night under the stars.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

But usually, the pack sleeps inside the bus with the door open so the dogs can get out and use the bathroom as needed.

Asher and the dogs travel from campsite to campsite across the country. They decide on campsites with three main priorities in mind.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

The first priority is that the bus has to fit in the space. This may seem obvious, Asher says, but it’s an issue he runs into often because the bus is so large.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Second, the area cannot be too crowded. When you have 10 dogs people tend to come up to you, Asher told Business Insider. He added that this has been more difficult during the coronavirus pandemic since more people are out camping than usual.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Lastly, Asher makes sure the area is safe for the dogs by walking barefoot for about 50 yards. This is to ensure the ground isn’t too hot, there aren’t any nearby cliffs, and there’s nothing else potentially harmful to their paws.

Courtesy of Lee Asher

Aside from driving and sleeping, the group doesn’t spend much time in the bus. Usually, they’re out exploring. “We’re a very active pack and we do everything together,” Asher told Business Insider. “No dogs are left behind.”

Courtesy of Lee Asher

