Jaw-dropping photos show the scale of delivering food and medical supplies to the millions of people still under coronavirus lockdown in China

Cheng Min/Xinhua via Getty Images– A volunteer packs vegetables for residents of Huajin community Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 23, 2020. More than 10,000 people in Wuhan have applied for a volunteer project, shortly after its kick-off on Sunday morning. Authorities announced the project of recruiting volunteers to buy and deliver groceries and other essentials to local residents, as it is difficult to buy daily necessity for some residents after the lockdown of the city
- Hubei Province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged, has been under quarantine for roughly a month in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
- Almost 50 million people are lockdown across China.
- So far more than 2,900 people have died from virus and 85,000 have become infected, most of whom reside in mainland China.
- Take a look at the jaw-dropping photos of efforts to deliver supplies to those on lockdown.
In Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, 11 million people have been on quarantine for over a month.
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesOnly people who deliver take-out are allowed on the streets of Wuhan.
Community workers and volunteers have been delivering food to residents who can’t leave their homes.
STR/AFP via Getty ImagesDressed in protective gear, people deliver sacks of vegetables to Wuhan residents.
Many workers are overburden by the number of orders placed.
Truck-loads of food have been brought into Wuhan, as people remain in lockdown.
Photo by TPG/Getty ImagesWorkers prepare vegetable deliveries in shopping carts to deliver to quarantined residents.
Despite trucks with government permits being able to deliver food, stocks of food in supermarkets is running low in cities under quarantine.
When the quarantine first went into effect in January, residents stockpiled food and supplies because they worried it could run out.
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty ImagesA man rides past a large collection of bags of vegetables that are ready to be delivered, as the rest of the street is completely empty.
Fast food workers, including cooks and delivery people, sometimes provide their temperature readings to customers.
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty ImagesMcDonald’s workers dress in complete protective gear to deliver food.
Some delivery personnel check residents’ temperature as well.
Some people who place orders treat the delivery person with suspicion and keep their distance when a package arrives.
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty ImagesA vendor wears a protective mask as he delivers meat to a man during the lockdown in Wuhan.
Medical supplies are consistently being delivered to the cut-off city.
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesThe transportation unit of China Energy Group transports products from Wuhan meat Union Food Co., Ltd. More than 40 tons of meat are distributed to a hospital.
Employees of e-commerce companies like JD.com and Alibaba Group have been given protective gear including masks, goggles, and disinfectant.
Photo by Cheng Min/Xinhua via Getty ImagesVolunteers wear masks as they deliver food to those tapped in their homes.
