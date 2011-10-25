Big, Beautiful Photos Of The 2 Million Square Foot NYC Tech Campus Cornell And Technion Have Proposed*

Photo: BerlinRose

There are just a few days left before Mayor Bloomberg closes submissions for NYC tech campus proposals. Many universities have applied, but the decision will likely come down to Cornell/Technion or Stanford University.We have photos from Cornell’s Roosevelt Island proposal. Here are the highlights:



A 2 million square foot campus; a 150,000 sq ft main academic building with net-zero energy building

4 acres of geothermal wells (a total of 400 wells) which will be used to heat and cool the campus

500,000 square feet of green space open to the public, with views of the Manhattan and Queens waterfronts.

The original headline stated that the campus will be 150,000 feet, but that’s actually the size of the main building alone. The campus will be 2 million square feet.

