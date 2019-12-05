15 photos from the controversial documentary about the British royal family that aired in 1969 and was never seen again

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The British royal family was the subject of a controversial documentary.

In an effort to appear more welcoming, the British royal family allowed cameras to film their lives for several months in 1969. The result was a documentary called “Royal Family.”

In the film, you can see Queen Elizabeth II travel on a private jet, greet President Nixon, and hang out with her children.

The documentary was also meant to introduce the public to their future king, Prince Charles, who was attending Cambridge University at the time.

Although the premiere was viewed by 30 million people, the movie was never seen in its entirety again after the palace ordered its removal from public view.

Despite living a public life, the British royal family is famously private. What happens behind the palace walls is often left to speculation, tabloids, and gossip.

But for a few months in 1969, the royal family opened the gates and allowed a camera crew to film their lives, like an early reality TV show. The film, titled “Royal Family,” aired on June 21, 1969, and the newspapers gave it mixed reviews.

After it aired, the palace relegated the film to the royal archives, meaning it could only be seen again with permission from the Queen. This effectively banned the film from ever being viewed again in its entirety. For more than 50 years, the film has been kept from public view, but some stills and short clips remain.

In the “Royal Family” documentary, the camera followed the family around for months.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty The family in the documentary.

After several months of filming, there were 43 hours of footage of the family going about their daily routines. In this scene, the family is viewing a model ship at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

The film even followed the Queen as she travelled around the world.

Mirrorpix/ Getty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The documentary filmed in several locations, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle, the royal yacht, the royal train, and the royal private jet.

She was also filmed carrying out official duties, like meeting the United States ambassador.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Queen Elizabeth II and US Ambassador Walter Annenberg.

Ambassador Walter Annenberg met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II’s remarks during a meeting with President Nixon were also recorded.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty The royal family and president Nixon.

Upon greeting President Nixon, you can hear the Queen ask, “World problems are so complex, aren’t they now?”

The documentary also showed the family carrying out day-to-day activities, like decorating a Christmas tree.

Bettmann/ Getty Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

The film was criticised by some for trivializing the royal family. Sir David Attenborough said the “Royal Family” was “killing the monarchy.”

Another scene captured a lighter side of Prince Philip as he enjoyed one of his hobbies: painting.

Keystone/ Getty Prince Phillip.

Before the film, many didn’t see Prince Philip’s artistic side. He calls himself an artist and loves to paint landscapes.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a big proponent of the film, as he wanted to bring the royal family into the modern era. By showcasing a different side of the family, he hoped the reinvigorate people’s interest in the monarchy.

The film also featured the royal family’s younger generations.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty The royal family.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles’ relationship was also highlighted.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

In this photo, the royal children feed a horse sugar cubes. Princess Anne would go on to become anOlympic equestrian.

Here, Prince Charles plays a game with his younger brothers.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles, Andrew, and Edward.

The family is playing bagatelle at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

Even Princess Margaret — the Queen’s sister — made appearances in the film with her two children.

Bettmann/ Getty Princess Margaret and her children.

The princess posed with her two children, Lady Sarah Chatto and Viscount Linley, at Windsor Castle for the documentary.

But 21-year-old Prince Charles, the future king, was the film’s real highlight.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles.

Ahead of his investiture, the film was meant to introduce Prince Charles to the country as its future king.

At the time, the prince was enrolled at Trinity College at Cambridge University.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles.

In some scenes, you can see the prince studying in his room at the famous university.

Here, the heir to the throne is captured placing a record on the turntable in his dorm room.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles.

Less than a month after the premiere, Prince Charles had his investiture at Caernarfon Castle in Wales.

In another scene, Prince Charles chatted with his father, Prince Philip.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty Prince Charles and Prince Philip.

It’s been speculated that the two princes had a strained relationship.

But the film received mixed reviews, and the Queen reportedly banned it from airing again.

Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty The royal family.

The documentary set out to prove the royal family was just like any British family. To some extent, the film succeeded.

“It redefined the nation’s view of the Queen,” Paul Moorhouse, the former curator of the National Portrait Gallery, told DailyTelegraph. “The audience were amazed to be able to hear the Queen speaking spontaneously, and to see her in a domestic setting.”

Others thought the film had the opposite effect. Some said it highlighted the family’s stuffy nature, while others felt it took away the “magic” of the royals because they were seen doing day-to-day things like cooking sausages.

In 1970, Buckingham Palace relegated the film to the royal archives, so it was never to be aired again without the permission of the Queen. This effectively banned the film from being shown and, since then, only short clips remain in the public.

