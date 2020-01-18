These photos show how Conor McGregor's body has drastically changed as he's accelerated through the UFC

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone hit the scales on Friday ahead of their UFC 246 fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Both men weighed-in at 170-pounds, which is bang on the welterweight limit.

McGregor appeared to look strong on the scales, which is a far cry from how gaunt he looked when he last weighed-in as a featherweight, in a 2015 match against Jose Aldo.

The difference in size in the photographs below lays bay how drastic McGregor’s bodily change has been through the years.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LAS VEGAS – Two photographs highlight how Conor McGregor’s body has drastically changed through the years as a UFC athlete.

The Irish striker, who fights Donald Cerrone in a non-title welterweight bout at UFC 246 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, weighed-in at the welterweight limit of 170-pounds at the Park MGM on Friday – the same weight as Cerrone, who hit the scales earlier.

McGregor looked strong on the scales, which is a stark contrast to how gaunt he appeared when he made weight as a featherweight in 2015.

This is what McGregor looked like on Friday:

And here he is in 2015, weighing in as a featherweight for the last time in his career:

Once McGregor defeated Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight championship, he jumped two divisions to fight a two-bout rivalry with Nate Diaz at welterweight, losing one and winning the other.

After that, he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in a lightweight championship fight, left UFC for two years, but returned against Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing a lightweight title match.

This weekend he is back at welterweight, has previously said he wants to fight thrice in 2020, and could drop back down to lightweight in the near future.

Read more:

A fight against Conor McGregor could generate $US250 million and be Manny Pacquiao’s retirement party, according to an expert

Conor McGregor said he’s in talks to box Manny Pacquiao, and a prominent boxing reporter says the Filipino is interested

Manny Pacquiao’s manager says Conor McGregor knows where to go if he wants a ‘proper fight’ after UFC 246

What Conor McGregor is really like, according to the man who cuts his trademark hair

A reporter was loudly booed by MMA fans at a UFC event after asking Conor McGregor about the sexual assault allegations made against him

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.