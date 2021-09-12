Search

A community of 3D-printed homes in Austin, Texas is now available with units starting at $745,000 – see what it’s like inside

Brittany Chang
A 3D printed home
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
  • A development of 3D-printed homes in Austin, Texas has been completed.
  • The East 17th Street Residences includes four homes that range from two to four bedrooms.
  • Two of the four homes are still available starting at $US745,000 ($AU1,012,779).
A development of 3D-printed homes was recently completed in one of the country’s hottest housing markets: Austin, Texas.
A row of 3D printed homes on a patch of grass
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
And you could move right in as long as you have at least $US745,000 ($AU1,012,779) to spare.
A 3D printed home
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
The “East 17th Street Residences” was developed by 3Strands, printed by Austin-based 3D printing construction company Icon, and designed by Logan Architecture.
A 3D printer printing a wall with a person looking on
A home being printed. Regan Morton Photography
This is the second development Icon has printed in Austin, but this new community is the company’s first “first mainstream housing project,” according to 3Strands.
A bronze badge that reads Icon Vulcan
A 3D printed home in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
Icon’s previous development was the “Community First! Village,” a collection of affordable homes for unhoused people.
A contemporary kitchen
The kitchen inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
Developing in Austin, Texas was strategic: “It’s hard not to be drawn to what is happening in Austin right now,” Gary O’Dell, CEO of 3Strands, told Insider in an email interview in May before the development was completed.
A walkway leading up to a row of 3D printed homes on a patch of grass
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
Elon Musk recently predicted that the city will be “the biggest boomtown that America has seen in 50 years.”
A bedroom with a bed and large windows
A bedroom inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
And 3Strands already owned the site, which simplified the zoning and permitting process, O’Dell said.
A bathroom vanity with a sink, round mirror, lights, and a window
The bathroom inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
Now let’s take a look around inside.
A living room with communal seating, a small table, and windows
The living room inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
The East 17th Street Residence includes four homes that span 900 square feet to 2,000 square feet.
A kitchen island with contemporary lights next to a window
The kitchen inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
Each home has between two to four bedrooms …
A bed and walls full of windows
A bedroom inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
… but some of the bedrooms could be easily converted into work-from-home offices.
An office with a desk and large windows
An office inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
Each home has the typical kitchen and living rooms …
A white couch in a living room with the kitchen in the rear
The living room and kitchen inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
… while some of the larger units have dining and laundry rooms as well.
A living room with seats and couches
The living room inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
The units also have porches, front yards, and parking spaces …
A walkway leading up to a row of 3D printed homes on a patch of grass
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
… as well as amenities like a dishwasher, refrigerator, and tankless water heater.
A kitchen island with contemporary lights next to a window
The kitchen inside one of the homes. Regan Morton Photography
Overall, the interior has a modern flare with an open concept and a minimalist appeal.
A kitchen with an island and large windows
The kitchen inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
You might have noticed that the homes look no different than your typical traditionally constructed home.
A 3D printed home
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Regan Morton Photography
Well, using a 3D printer to build houses is more than just a unique, tech-forward way to construct homes.
A 3D printer printing a wall
A home being printed. Regan Morton Photography
According to O’Dell, 3D printing can help alleviate the housing shortage, a belief other 3D printing companies hold as well.
Birds eye view of the development
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
“There is an extreme lack of housing (both in Austin and globally) that has left us with problems around supply, sustainability, resiliency, affordability, and design options,” Jason Ballard, CEO and co-founder of Icon, told Insider in an email interview in May.
The exterior of one of the homes
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
“With ICON’s 3D printing technology, we anticipate more high-velocity progress in the years ahead to help bring housing and construction into the modern world,” Ballard continued.
The 3D printer printing walls
The 3D printer. Icon
Ballard believes 3D printing is the “toolkit of the builder of the future,” as it decreases the cost, waste, manual labor, and time it takes to build a home.
A bedroom with a bed, nightstands, and large windows
The bedroom inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
The first floor of the community’s homes were all printed using Icon’s printing and construction system Vulcan.
The homes being built
The 3D printed homes being constructed in Austin, Texas. Icon
The Vulcan then prints out “lavacrete,” Icon’s in-house “high strength” concrete, shown below as it prints the walls of a home.
A home being printed
The 3D printer. Icon
This allows the homes to better tolerate natural disasters, including fires and flooding, according to its maker.
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas.
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
The second floor was then completed with “conventional” materials, according to Ballard.
A home being printed
A home being printed. Icon
Since the homes’ debut, 3Strands has been “overwhelmed” with interest from buyers, O’Dell said in a press release.
Double vanities inside a bedroom
A bathroom inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
Of the four homes, one already went under contract in March shortly after it was listed.
The exterior of one of the homes
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
3Strands plans to keep another one of the homes, according to O’Dell.
A bathtub
The bathroom inside one of the 3D printed homes. Icon
The final two have since been listed by 3Strands and brokerage company Den Property Group.
A home being printed
The 3D printer. Icon
One of the units (B1) has been listed for $US745,000 ($AU1,012,779), while the other (B3) is up for $US795,000 ($AU1,080,751).
The exterior of one of the homes
A 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
According to O’Dell, 3Strands and Den priced the homes to match the median home price around the neighborhood.
A birds eye view of the development
The 3D printed homes in Austin, Texas. Icon
Brittany Chang