These haunting photos combine images of Berlin from World War II with the present day

A series of incredible images show how quickly the world can change.

In photographer Patrick Strijards “Old vs. New” collection,Strijards combines images of Germany during World War II with photos of the present day. The photographs artfully contrast the broad sweeps of Nazi propaganda and the devastation of the war in Berlin with the vibrancy of the city today.

The following photos are republished with permission from Patrick Strijards.

The Brandenburg Gate, with Nazi propaganda on full display.

Patrick Strijards The Brandenburg Gate

The Reichstag in Berlin, heavily damaged after the war.

US soldiers maintain the US Army Checkpoint Charlie, the best known crossing between East and West Berlin following World War II.

Patrick Strijards US Army Checkpoint Charlie

