- The Pad, a hotel and hostel in Colorado, has opened ahead of the winter skiing season.
- The Pad is made out of 18 shipping containers, a popular alternative to traditional construction.
- Its hostel bunks start at $US50 ($AU70) a night, while suites start at $US350 ($AU490) a night.
Over the last year, the mass shipping container shortage has brought these modest metal boxes into the limelight.
Source: The Washington Post
Many consumers may recognize the shipping container shortage as the reason why they can’t get ahold of affordable everyday goods …
… but there’s a quieter, more fun side to the container industry and its uses besides its currently long list of problems.
Shipping containers sometimes find second lives as the base for tiny homes, food trucks, swimming pools, and more.
And over the past few years, interest in these shipping container-based units has skyrocketed, Loni Greff, a managing partner at Tangle Pools, told Insider’s Hannah Towey.
Amid this container demand (for use as both freight transport and alternative architecture), a hotel and hostel made out of upcycled shipping containers has quietly opened its doors in Silverthorne, Colorado this weekend.
Internet, meet the Pad, Colorado’s newest shipping container hotel.
The Pad says it’s “one of the first lodging properties to be constructed using upcycled shipping containers,” although there are already several shipping container-based hotels open around the world.
Source: BMarko Structures
But the mountain-lined property — located just a stone’s throw away from skiing hotspots like Copper Mountain and Breckenridge — isn’t the typical break-the-bank Vail, Colorado ski resort.
Instead, the Pad says it’s targeting “travelers with champagne tastes on a beer budget” with beds starting at $US50 ($AU70) a night.
The property, run by a husband and wife duo, is made of 18 upcycled shipping containers.
These metal units then make up the Pad’s 36 rooms and 101 beds …
… in the form of hostel-style dorms, “micro rooms,” hotel rooms, suites with balconies, and full-size container rooms.
Source: Insider
The hostel bunks start at $US50 ($AU70) a night, while the suites go for $US350 ($AU490) a night during the winter skiing season.
Budget travelers interested in hostels will find extra large twin bunks, a communal bathroom and kitchen, and storage lockers, according to the Pad’s website.
Source: The Pad
Travelers on a budget who want more privacy can go for the “micro rooms,” which have an extra large full bed or a twin bunk bed and either a communal or private bathroom.
The most expensive option, the “deluxe private room” suites, have a king bed, a sleeper sofa, a desk, a balcony with a view of the mountains, and a private bathroom.
Besides these rooms, the property also has communal spaces, like lounges, a rooftop bar that doubles as a rentable event space, a lobby bar, a hot tub …
…a coworking space, and a restaurant that’ll open next year.
If you’re interested in experiencing the shipping container architecture trend firsthand, the Pad is now open and available to book ahead of the winter skiing season.