Photos Allegedly Show The New colourful Casings For The Low-Cost iPhone

Take this one with a grain of salt, but there are images hitting the Apple sites that allege to show the coloured back plates for the upcoming low-cost iPhone.



We first saw the images on French site Nowhereelse.fr. It looks like they originate from WeiPhone.

Apple has been rumoured to be releasing a lower-cost iPhone to attack the mid-range of the smartphone market. It’s also rumoured that the new phone would come in a variety of colours.

One thought on these images: Apple’s new software, iOS 7 uses a bright new colour palate. It would make a lot of sense visually if these bright new colour iPhones matched the bright new colours of iOS 7.

That said, take this with a grain of salt for now. We don’t know much about the origins of the images.

