Here’s why 9 beloved Disney attractions closed and what took their place

The Tower of Terror was an icon of Disneyland for nearly 13 years until a “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction replaced it in 2017.

Modeled after an attraction of the same name at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland’s Tower of Terror opened on May 5, 2004 . The ride was based on a “lost” episode of “The Twilight Zone” in which five guests at a 1930s party at the glamorous Hollywood Tower Hotel stepped onto an elevator, never to be seen again.

Riders entered what appeared to be a service elevator inside the fictional hotel to follow the five lost souls into the Twilight Zone. It was one of Disney’s few thrill rides, with a hair-raising drop meant to mimic the plummeting of an elevator as the culmination.

Despite being a fan favorite, Disneyland’s Tower of Terror was closed to be rethemed around the blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy” Marvel film and had its list ride on January 2, 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! opened less than five months later on May 27, 2017, in line with the release of the series’ sequel.

The ride is now based around the character Tivan the Collector, who captured the Guardians for his collection. Riders board a gantry lift to help free the Guardians set to hit music from the movie, and encounter popular characters during their free-falling rescue mission, which now includes multiple, randomized drop sequences.