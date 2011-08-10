The Clintons Are Renting This Hamptons Mansion That's On Sale For $25 Million

The Clintons are taking a much-deserved vacation at the end of August and have reportedly rented the East Hampton oceanfront mansion belonging to real estate mogul Elie Hirschfeld, according to the New York Daily News (via the Real Deal).



The 12,000 square-foot home on Lily Pond Lane was built in the 1920s and has eight bedrooms, four fireplaces and a private beach.

Hirschfeld has been trying to unload the property since 2009; it’s currently listed with Sotheby’s at an asking price of $25 million.

rumour has it that in addition to the rental fee, Hirschfeld agreed to lend the properties to Bill and Hillary on the bizarre condition that they pose for a photo with him.

